Transpek Industry Ltd Summary

Transpek Industry Limited is a leading global supplier for chlorinated products to various industry sectors ranging from Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals and dyes to pigments. The Company has an excellent experience in manufacturing of products using chlorinated chemistry presenting unending opportunities for supply of intermediates and speciality chemicals suitable for multiple applications. Presently, the Company is is into the manufacturing and export of a range of chemicals servicing the requirements of customers from a diverse range of industries - Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Advanced Polymers, etc.Established in October, 1965, Transpek Industry Limited (TIL) went public in Sep.78. It started with the manufacture of acrylic plastic sheets at its plant at Atladra (Vadodra district), Gujarat. In 1969, Company discontinued manufacturing acrylic sheets and started manufacturing chemicals. TIL started off with products like sodium hexameta phosphate, sodium tripoly phosphate, phosphoric acid, etc. In 1978, it expanded to manufacture sodium hydrosulphite (hydro), sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate (safolite), thionyl chloride and sulphur dioxide, most of these being manufactured for the first time in India. TIL entered the global scenario in 1987 and is a government-recognised Export House.The company manufactures a wide range of chemicals and intermediates which include sodium hydrosulphite, sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate, zinc formaldehyde sulphoxylate (safolin), thionyl chloride, sulphur dichloride, rubber accelerators and the metals recovered include copper and zinc. It is the worlds largest manufacturer of safolite and safolin and also Indias only exporter of thionyl chloride and chloro acetyl chloride.TIL expanded its capacities for rubber chemicals, sodium hydrosulphite and thionyl chloride and had set up a joint venture in China for thionyl chloride.In 1995-96, a new sulphur-di-oxide recovery and filling station was commissioned conforming to CCOE requirement. In 1996-97, it increased the installed capacity of Chlorinated Compounds to 16,200 tpa and in 1998-99, of rubber and related chemicals to 1,272 MT.A MOU has been signed by the Company, its subsidiary Transpek Metals and Oxides Limited (TMOL) and SILOX. The Company has disinvested its holding in the above company from 39% to 14.93% to Excel Industries Ltd. During 2001-02 the Sulphoxylates Business of Transpek Industry was transferred to Transpek Metals and Oxides Ltd.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Chlorinated Compound during the year 2003-04 by 2830 Tonnes and with this expansion,the total capacity has risen to 19700 Tonnes.During the year 2004-05, the Company commissioned the business of Acid Chloride products. The Companys wholly owned subsidiary company viz. Transpek Marketing Ltd, was merged with Company and consequently, all its assets and liabilities were transferred to and vested in the Company through Scheme of Arrangement implemented effective from April 1, 2004, the Appointed Date during FY 2004-05.In 2005 - 06, the Company improved technology for the manufacture of Thionyl Chloride (TC) and as a result, increased the installed capacity of TC to19500 TPA. During year 2006-07, the installed capacity of Thionyl Chloride plant increased to 23% per annum. Continuous process improvements resulted in reduction in costs and in effluent and by-products generation. De-bottle-necking of the SO3 plant resulted in an increase in its capacity to 12% p.a. By strengthening R&D activities, three new products were added to the product slate of the Company during the year.A wholly-owned subsidiary called Transpek Industry (Europe) Ltd. was established in the United Kingdom effective on April 24, 2008. During FY 2008-09, production was increased by capacity addition due to de-bottlenecking, efficiency improvement, recovery of products from residue, implementing newer techniques to handle process and adopting new techniques to convert by-products into value added products. Resultantly, these measures helped in increasing production, effecting saving in consumption of power and maintenance in market share.The Company acquired 50% holding in a small pharma company, Sam Finechem Ltd (SFL) and accordingly, it deemed to be a subsidiary Company effective from 2010-11. During FY 2014-15, the Company divested its investments from Sam Fine O Chem Limited (SFOCL) and hence, SFOCL ceased to be the Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 03.01.2015. Later during FY 2019-20, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary viz. Transpek Creative Chemistry Private Limited (TCCPL) on 6th January, 2020.