Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
339.4
565.63
366.56
316.57
yoy growth (%)
-39.99
54.3
15.78
11.58
Raw materials
-162.57
-260.33
-192.19
-148.61
As % of sales
47.9
46.02
52.43
46.94
Employee costs
-44.42
-49.08
-37.36
-34.96
As % of sales
13.08
8.67
10.19
11.04
Other costs
-85.16
-138.34
-84.64
-80.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.09
24.45
23.09
25.36
Operating profit
47.24
117.87
52.35
52.71
OPM
13.91
20.84
14.28
16.64
Depreciation
-28.5
-25.9
-9.92
-8.63
Interest expense
-10.4
-15.84
-11.73
-9.1
Other income
17.21
17.39
4.33
7.42
Profit before tax
25.54
93.52
35.02
42.4
Taxes
-2.22
-20.57
-8.61
-12.42
Tax rate
-8.72
-22
-24.61
-29.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
23.31
72.94
26.4
29.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
23.31
72.94
26.4
29.97
yoy growth (%)
-68.03
176.27
-11.92
40.88
NPM
6.86
12.89
7.2
9.46
