Transpek Industry Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,625
(-0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:12:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

339.4

565.63

366.56

316.57

yoy growth (%)

-39.99

54.3

15.78

11.58

Raw materials

-162.57

-260.33

-192.19

-148.61

As % of sales

47.9

46.02

52.43

46.94

Employee costs

-44.42

-49.08

-37.36

-34.96

As % of sales

13.08

8.67

10.19

11.04

Other costs

-85.16

-138.34

-84.64

-80.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.09

24.45

23.09

25.36

Operating profit

47.24

117.87

52.35

52.71

OPM

13.91

20.84

14.28

16.64

Depreciation

-28.5

-25.9

-9.92

-8.63

Interest expense

-10.4

-15.84

-11.73

-9.1

Other income

17.21

17.39

4.33

7.42

Profit before tax

25.54

93.52

35.02

42.4

Taxes

-2.22

-20.57

-8.61

-12.42

Tax rate

-8.72

-22

-24.61

-29.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

23.31

72.94

26.4

29.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

23.31

72.94

26.4

29.97

yoy growth (%)

-68.03

176.27

-11.92

40.88

NPM

6.86

12.89

7.2

9.46

