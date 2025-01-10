Transpek Industry Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
667.82
581.06
478.72
374.23
Net Worth
673.41
586.65
484.31
379.82
Minority Interest
Debt
122.84
144.89
137.04
110.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
105.71
82.42
71
59.88
Total Liabilities
901.96
813.96
692.35
550.55
Fixed Assets
403.44
389.42
310.64
301.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
320.59
237.63
195.88
142.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.26
2.45
1.18
1.41
Networking Capital
146.09
158.99
133.66
83.95
Inventories
64.35
65.23
66.15
36.72
Inventory Days
39.48
Sundry Debtors
91.86
118.18
99.18
75.99
Debtor Days
81.72
Other Current Assets
54.87
50.95
41.27
21.13
Sundry Creditors
-45.79
-54.31
-56.4
-35.86
Creditor Days
38.56
Other Current Liabilities
-19.2
-21.06
-16.54
-14.03
Cash
30.56
25.48
51
22.11
Total Assets
901.94
813.97
692.36
550.54
