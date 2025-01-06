Transpek Industry Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
25.54
93.52
35.02
42.4
Depreciation
-28.5
-25.9
-9.92
-8.63
Tax paid
-2.22
-20.57
-8.61
-12.42
Working capital
12.3
-16.96
38.32
14.16
Other operating items
Operating
7.1
30.08
54.79
35.5
Capital expenditure
27.32
145.84
71.39
-54.21
Free cash flow
34.42
175.92
126.18
-18.7
Equity raised
683.77
507.99
420.01
259.68
Investing
24.17
-25.65
12.76
125.5
Financing
91.68
7.31
189.07
64.66
Dividends paid
0
6.73
5.02
5.02
Net in cash
834.05
672.3
753.05
436.16
