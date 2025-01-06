iifl-logo-icon 1
Transpek Industry Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,638.15
(0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Transpek Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

25.54

93.52

35.02

42.4

Depreciation

-28.5

-25.9

-9.92

-8.63

Tax paid

-2.22

-20.57

-8.61

-12.42

Working capital

12.3

-16.96

38.32

14.16

Other operating items

Operating

7.1

30.08

54.79

35.5

Capital expenditure

27.32

145.84

71.39

-54.21

Free cash flow

34.42

175.92

126.18

-18.7

Equity raised

683.77

507.99

420.01

259.68

Investing

24.17

-25.65

12.76

125.5

Financing

91.68

7.31

189.07

64.66

Dividends paid

0

6.73

5.02

5.02

Net in cash

834.05

672.3

753.05

436.16

