To

The Members,

Transpek Industry Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Fifty Eighth Annual Report together with the Stand alone and Consolidated

Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS (Stand-alone)

2023-24 2022-23 in Lakhs in Lakhs Net Sales including Trading and Operating Income 57,962.68 82,689.75 Other Income 2,515.64 1,780.66 Cash Profit/(Loss) before Extraordinary Items and Taxes 9,311.41 14,582.32 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 5,551.60 11,280.12 Provision for Taxation Current: (i) Current Tax 1,150.00 2,980.00 (ii) Deferred Tax (Asset) / Liability 557.07 (40.22) (iii) Tax adjustment for earlier years (11.72) (7.68) Profit/(Loss) after Tax 3,856.25 8,348.02 Balance brought forward from Previous Year 36,159.86 29,051.73 Amount available for appropriation 38,445.49 36,159.86

Note: Previous year figures have been regrouped / rearranged wherever necessary.

2. DIVIDEND:

Your Directors have recommended a Dividend of 14/- (i.e.140%) per equity shares of 10/- each on the Equity Share Capital of 558.56 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (previous year Dividend 275% i.e. 27.5/- per share). The dividend will be paid after approval of shareholders, to the members whose names appear on the Register of Members as on 16th September, 2024 in case of physical shareholding and, in respect of shares in dematerialised form, it will be paid to members whose names are furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as beneficial owners as on that date. As per Regulation 43A of SEBI LODR Regulations it is not mandatory for the Company to have a Dividend Distribution Policy. However, the Company has a Dividend Distribution Policy, approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The said policy is available at https://www.transpek.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Dividend-Distribution-Policy-1.pdf.

3. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The net sale of the Company for the year under review is 57,878.26 Lakhs as compared to 82,564.97 Lakhs in the previous year, a decrease of 42.65%. Export sales have decreased to 50,742.52 Lakhs from 71,567.11 Lakhs in the previous year i.e. a decrease of 41.04%. Domestic sales have decreased to 7,135.74 Lakhs from 10,997.86 Lakhs in the previous year i.e. a decrease of 54.12%. The Company has achieved a net profit of 3,856.25 Lakhs for the year 2023-24 as against 8,348.02 Lakhs in the previous year, i.e. a decrease of 116.48%.

4. OUTLOOK:

Details on the outlook are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

5. QUALITY, ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS:

The Company is accredited with Quality - Environment - Occupational Health & Safety and Energy Management systems, QMS ISO 9001:2015, EMS ISO 14001:2015, OHSMS ISO 45001:2018 and EnMS ISO 50001:2018, and TUV - Sud is the Certification agency.

The Company is committed to ensure protection of the environment and maintenance of biodiversity.

The Company continues taking several initiatives to achieve this goal. The Company places a strong emphasis on ensuring occupational health and safety of the employees and surrounding population and has very effective safety management systems in place. The Company is taking many steps towards carbon emission reduction through energy conservation and using renewable energy source. The Company is also recognised as "Responsible Care Company".

We have received certification for Responsible Care for a period of three years from June, 2023 to June, 2026.

As a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable development, in addition to the other initiatives, the Company has continued membership with EcoVadis, and achieved bronze rating in EcoVadis audit.

6. SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

Transpek Creative Chemistry Private Limited:

Transpek Creative Chemistry Private Limited (TCCPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which was incorporated on 6th January, 2020 with the objective of pursuing various business opportunities. TCCPLs financial statements are consolidated with the Companys financial statements. During the year under review, paid up share capital of TCCPL increased from 1.00 Lakhs to 5.00 Lakhs.

7. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Information given below is pursuant to various disclosure requirements prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter ‘the Act), the rules thereunder and as per the Secretarial Standard IV on the Report of the Board of Directors, to the extent applicable to the Company and is in addition to those included in appropriate places in the Corporate Governance Report as prescribed under the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [hereinafter ‘SEBI LODR Regulations] forming part of the Annual Report.

a) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and under Part – I Disclosures of Secretarial Standard IV is annexed to this report as ‘Annexure – I.

b) WEB ADDRESS WHERE ANNUAL RETURN REFERRED TO IN SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 92 HAS BEEN PLACED:

The Annual Return in form no. MGT – 7 as per Section 134 (3) (a) of the Act read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is available at https://www. transpek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Annual-Return-22-23.pdf.

c) REMUNERATION POLICY AND INFORMATION REGARDING REMUNERATION:

Particulars of the Companys Remuneration Policy and information pursuant to Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this report as ‘Annexure – II. A copy of Policy is placed on the website of the Company https://www.transpek.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf

d) CRITERIA FOR APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall consider the following aspects and traits for selecting a person for Directorship: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall consider the following aspects and traits for selecting a person for appointment in Key Managerial position and other Senior Management positions: Qualifications Qualifications Age Age Expertise and Experience Experience and Competence Understanding of Governance and Management Practices Industry background Independence Managerial and Leadership abilities

A copy of the Policy is placed on the website of the Company. The link of the said policy is mentioned at point 7 (c).

e) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

During the year under review, your Company has not directly or indirectly –

(i) given any loan to any person or other body corporate other than usual advances envisaged in a contract for supply of materials or equipment or job work, if any

(ii) given any guarantee or provided security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person; and

(iii) acquired by way of subscription, purchase or otherwise, the securities of any other body corporate, except to that of Transpek Creative Chemistry Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

f) RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year under review, all the Related Party Transactions of repetitive nature were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. Those transactions and subsequent material modification were entered into after the Audit Committee of Directors prior approval or approval in the form of omnibus approval as provided in SEBI LODR Regulations.

Apart from these, the Company has carried out transactions with the following related parties as per the long term contracts approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company as required under the Act and the SEBI LODR Regulations: continued the arrangement with M/s. TML Industries Limited (‘TML) for manufacture of the Companys product on job-work basis at TMLs factory premises situated at Village: Piludra, Dist: Bharuch and Village: Karakhadi, Dist: Vadodara; receipt of lease rent for leasing of the Companys capital assets to TML pursuant to Lease Agreement; Payment of Commission on Sales to M/s. Anshul Life Science as a Distributor of the Companys products; and Supply agreement between the Company and Silox India Private Limited (‘SIPL) for supply of Sulphur Dioxide. The above transactions were not material related party transaction and hence prior approval of the shareholders of the Company was not required to be obtained.

The Company has also granted financial assistance to Shroff Foundation Trust, Baroda Citizens Council, ShrujanLLDC, Shroffs Family Charitable Trust and Vivekanand Research Training Institute for carrying out charitable activities, after prior approval of Audit Committee.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note no. 43 to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures. Form AOC – 2 pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 (2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is also attached as Annexure – II to this report.

The policy on materiality of related party transactions etc., as approved by the Board is placed on the Companys website on the link: https://www.transpek.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Policy-on-Related-Party-Transactions.pdf.

g) RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has formulated a policy to identify and evaluate business risks and opportunities in compliance with the provisions of Section 134 (3) (n) of the Act. This policy framework ensures transparency, minimises adverse impact on the business objectives and enhances the Companys competitive advantage.

On the basis of ISO: 31000 standard, the Company has adopted the Risk Management Procedures and has also put a mechanism in place for managing risk factors in technical and commercial areas. During the year under review, your Company has identifiedcritical risks of the Company which the Committee/Board periodically review and suggest mitigating measures.

As per regulation 21 of SEBI LODR Regulations, it is not mandatory for the Company to have a Risk Management Committee. However, the Company has voluntarily constituted a Risk Management Committee.

Details of terms of reference of the Risk Management Committee and composition of the Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Also, a brief analysis of the Companys Opportunities and Threats are given in Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

h) EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES OF DIRECTORS AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 134 (3) (p) and 178 of the Act, Rule 8 (4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Regulations 17 and 19 of SEBI LODR Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually, evaluation of the Chairman of the Board as well as of the working of the Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and other Committees of the Board. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the ‘Corporate Governance Report which forms a part of this Annual Report.

i) MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There were no material changesandcommitmentsthathaveaffectedthefinancialposition of the Company which have occurred between the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and the date of this report.

j) ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has laid down adequate and effective Internal Financial Controls withreferencetofinancialstatements, commensurate with its size and nature of business operations. During the year, such controls were tested and upgraded, where necessary, and no reportable material weaknesses in their design or operation were observed.

k) LEGAL COMPLIANCE:

The Board has devised proper systems commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance of all the applicable laws, Rules and Standards and the said system is found adequate and operating effectively. The functional heads of the different departments responsible for compliance submit compliance reports to the Managing Director, based on which the Company Secretary and the Managing Director provide compliance certificate to the Board on a quarterly basis. The Company also has put in place a software for

Compliance Tracker for all compliances that the Company is required to carry out.

l) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

During the year under review, your Company carried out various CSR activities directly as well as through the organisations to whom your Company had provided funds for carrying out its CSR activities. Details of such activities are as under: Unified Growth Foundation (UGF) UGF publishes ‘Balmurti online magazine once in every fortnight which is globally distributed through different national and international news platforms. The magazine is meant for all the various stakeholders working with children. Balmurti also has presence on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. During 2023-2024, a total of 24 magazines have been released. Audio and video articles published in the magazine are available on its official website www.balmurtionline.com.

About 20,000 emails and 10,000 WhatsApp messages are being forwarded worldwide to circulate Balmurti.

SaMvitti Foundation continued "Connecting women with literature" project. It aims at providing opportunity to women belonging to socially, economically and psychologically diverse backgrounds, through interactive engagement with classic and inspiring stories from Indian and world literature. During the year 2023-24, total 67 offline sessions were conducted in different organisationsandtotal734womenandgirlswerebenefited.

Ram Krishna Mission (RKM) continued working for imparting values and life skill education to young boys and girls to make them able and better citizens of the future. Altogether, 150 underprivileged school students residing in Ekalbara villageandinlow-incomeareasofVadodaracitywerebenefited.

Shroffs Foundation Trust (SFT) continued The SHANTI Health project which is implemented in 34 villages of Chhotaudepur. During the year, total 1085 patients were screened and given primary treatment. Total 240 health awareness and educational programs were conducted in which 9037 participants benefited. Total 2596 children of

198 Anganwadi were closely monitored by regular visits. In order to combat malnutrition, 300 nutrition kits (poshan potli) and kitchen garden kits were provided to the women and their families.

Sharda Medical Centre (SMC) is a need-based model equipped and developed to cater health needs of local people from remote areas of Chhotaudepur. The Company supported to re-establish the SMCs premises and infrastructure during the year due to increase in people who approached the centre for availing health benefits and services.

The "Lakhpati Kisan Yojna" is envisioned to achieve 1 Lakh plus income of the targeted tribal land holder through multiple interventions. The program was continued by SFT during 2023-24. The project envisages working with 500 farmers of 9 villages of Chhotaudepur to make each farmer a "Lakhpati Kisan." Under the SFTs, Climate Resilient Farming, the project interventions included promotion of 470 wadis (fruit orchard) with vegetables cultivation. This project helped farmers earn upto 25000- 30000 per month from the high valued creeper vegetable. Additional support in form of poultry units were given to 470 wadi beneficiaries to support family income. The project also included 30 landless/ marginal households providing avenues for sustainable livelihood. Under the comprehensive livelihood program, 735 tribal households in Chhotaudepur are provided with 30 Kadaknath poultry birds units with knowledge, health care support and nutritious food. Total 10,000 families are planned to be covered under the program to make them successful entrepreneurs.

SFT also joined hands with NABARD and Transpek for building Rural Haat (local market) at Rajuvant village of Chhotaudepur. The construction of 84 open shops, 6 permanent shops, fencing and sanitation facilities were completed during 2023-24 and were handed over to the Local Haat Committee in presence of 300+ local tribal people, Chief General Manager of NABARD, Trustees of SFT and Transpek team. Today, the Rural Haat has regular weekly business of around 5 Lakhs with about people from 15+ villages availing the marketing facility.

Ongoing Project with Shroffs Foundation Trust for Skill Development and Livelihood: Your Company along with SFT is carrying out a project for a span of 3 years from the year 2022-2023 for installation and maintenance of micro drip irrigation and solar powered technology which would be transfer to local youths after the project gets complete for them to earn livelihood. This project is being carried out in Chhotaudepur and Narmada District of Gujarat.

CSR activities carried out directly by the Company:

Your Companys own CSR team continued to initiate programmes in villages in and around Ekalbara. Under the Education support program, the team supported 183 students of classes I to X, for better academic performance. Results showed that the students academic performance substantially improved. The students are also guided and motivated for higher studies.

The Company Vocational Training Centre (VTC) which was launched in January, 2021 was continued during the year. Various NGOs approached the Company for extending the Companys VTC model. VTC models were started in Jambusar, Bharuch through Aatapi Seva Foundation, through Mahiti Trust in Dholera, Ahmedabad, Through Mahavir Foundation Trust and Sais Angels Foundation Trust in Vadodara City, also developed Model VTC at Gunata Village ( Chhotaudepur District ).

Throughout the year Total 240 trainees were trained in all VTCs centres and out of that 127 trainees employed/self-employed and 37 trainees were opted higher studies. These trainees are now able to earn up to 20,000/- per month.

Also, as per the directives from the Collectors Office, Vadodara under TIL- CSR, one Smart board was installed in each of the two nearby primary schools (Grade 1-8th ) of our company. The teachers and students expressed joy and effective learning with the help of multi-media.

A brief outline of the policy and the CSR activities carried out during the year is annexed to this report as

‘Annexure - IV .

m) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as ‘Annexure - V and forms part of this Report.

n) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and Regulation 24A of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the Board of Directors has appointed Shri Vijay L. Vyas, Practising Company Secretary (FCS: 1602; CP No. 13175), Vadodara, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Auditor has submitted his Report on Secretarial Audit conducted by him which is annexed to this report as ‘Annexure – VI. He has also given Annual Secretarial Compliance Report as required under SEBI LODR Regulations, which has been submitted to BSE Limited. The said Reports do not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

8. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Shri Ravi A. Shroff, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Directors recommend his reappointment.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, 5 (five) Independent Directors viz. Shri Ninad D. Gupte, Dr. Bernd Dill, Shri Nimish U. Patel, Smt. Geeta A. Goradia and Shri Hemant J. Bhatt have completed their statutory tenure as Independent Directors of the Company on 8th August, 2024. They ceased to be Independent Directors at the close of business hours on 8th August, 2024. The Board of Directors placed on record their gratitude and deep sense of appreciation for their enormous contributions for the growth of the Company.

The Board of Directors had at its respective meetings held on 8th July, 2024 and 8th August, 2024, appointed (five) new Directors viz. Shri Rajeev M. Pandia, Shri Vijay S. Maniar, Smt. Rita A. Teaotia, Shri Maulik D. Mehta and Shri Ramkisan A. Devidayal as Additional Directors designated as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 9th August, 2024 for a period of five years. Their appointment as Independent Directors is placed before the approval of the members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 24th September, 2024.

Also, the Board of Directors had at its meeting held on 8th July, 2024, re-appointed Shri Anandmohan Tiwari as Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five years w.e.f. 24th December, 2024. His re-appointment as Independent Director is also placed before the approval of the members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 24th September, 2024.

9. TRANSFER OF SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND ACCOUNT SET UP BY GOVERNMENT OF INDIA:

During the year under review, your Company has transferred to IEPF the unclaimed dividend amount of 5,70,495/- and 4330 equity shares of the shareholders of the Company whose dividend had been lying unclaimed with the Company for a period seven consecutive years pursuant to Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and subsequent amendments thereto by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The list of the shareholders whose dividend and shares are transferred to IEPF is available on the Companys website www.transpek.com .

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134 (3) (c) of the Act with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, the Directors state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year andoftheprofit period; andloss ofthe Companyforthat

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

11. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirmingthat they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 the Act as well as under Regulation 25 of SEBI LODR Regulations.

12. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A separate report on Corporate Governance as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 is included in this Report along with a certificate of the Auditor confirming its compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance stipulated under the said Regulation.

13. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

a) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The members of the Company, had, at their 54th Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September, 2020, appointed M/s. Bansi S. Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years i.e. from the conclusion of the 54th Annual General Meeting upto the conclusion of 59th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2025 as prescribed under Section 139(1) and (2) of the Act and relevant rules framed thereunder. The remuneration of Auditors as recommended by the Audit Committee is approved by the Board.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer. The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

b) COST AUDIT COMPLIANCE:

The Board has re-appointed M/s. Y.S.Thakar & Co., Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors for conducting cost audit of cost records of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 under Section 148 (1) of the Act. Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, Cost Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 was submitted to the Central Government on 22nd August, 2023. Necessary resolution for approval of their remuneration as recommended by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors is being proposed for ratificationat the ensuing 58 th Annual General Meeting. Their Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

14. DISCLOSURES:

a) AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Details of the composition of the Audit Committee of Directors of the Company have been mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report. During the year under review, there were no instances wherein the Board of Directors of the Company did not accept the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

More details about all the Committees of Directors are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

b) MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the year under review 7 (seven) Board meetings were held. For further details, please refer to the Report on Corporate Governance.

c) VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER:

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy to report genuine concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of code of conduct, details of which have been given in the Corporate Governance Report. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company and can be accessed at link –http://www.transpek.com/pdf/whistle-blower-policy.pdf.

15. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

16. FIXED DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company has accepted/renewed deposits amounting to 11,72,04,000/- only from the shareholders of the Company. The deposits which matured and remained unclaimed as at 31st March, 2024 amount to 15,87,000/-. The Company had sent written reminders to the Depositors for their appropriate action in this regard and as on the date of this report deposits amounting to 25,000/- only have remained unclaimed.

The Deposits and Interest which remained unclaimed for the last seven years have been transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as required under Section 125 of the Act. The list of the depositors whose deposits and interest are transferred to IEPF is available on the Companys website https://www.transpek.com/index.php/policies-and-other-information/.

During the year, there has been no default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon. Also, during the year, there were no deposits accepted by the Company which did not comply with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act.

17. STOCK EXCHANGE:

The Companys equity shares are listed on the BSE Limited and the Listing Fees of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 have been paid. The address of the said Exchange is as under:

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai – 400 001. Scrip ID: ‘transpek; Scrip Code: 506687; Group/Index: ‘B; ISIN: INE687A01016

18. HEALTH CARE AND WELFARE OF EMPLOYEES:

Employees Welfare Schemes such as subsidised food in the Companys canteen at the factory, medical facilities, Group Term Life Insurance, Group Mediclaim Insurance and Group Accident Insurance continued to be maintained by the Company. The Company has also availed a top up medical insurance policy of 4,00,000/- per employee so that they can avail proper medical treatment. Sports and cultural activities are given due importance. The Company has also set up a place for playing Table Tennis and a Gym for the employees. Employees are also given core long-term health offering which includes making available preventive medical examinations to cover mental health, fitness and nutrition.

Employees are offered training programmes and workshops on health-oriented leadership. Monetary support is also given to employeeswhowishtoacquirehighereducationalqualifications.

The Company has also availed regular services of a homeopathy doctor at all three sites and registered office. employees consult the said doctor and are seeing good results in their health issues.

Merit awards are given to employees children for their academic achievements. The Company promotes innovation, rewards for performance and provides opportunities for people to grow. In addition, your Company has put in place a range of initiatives for attracting and retaining a high-performance work force. The Company also rewards exemplary performance of employees.

19. PROTECTION OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has employed a number of women in various cadres. It has put in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy at work place in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An internal committee of women employees is also set up to redress complaints received which are monitored by women supervisors who are fully aware of the Policy and redressal mechanism. All employees of the Company and those of contractors as well as trainees are covered under this Policy. No complaint was received from any employee during the financial year 2023-2024 and no complaint is pending as on 31st March, 2024 for redressal.

20. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The report on Management Discussion and Analysis as required under Regulation 34 (2) (e) and Schedule V of SEBI LODR Regulations dealing with the Operations, Business Performance, etc. is given separately and it forms part of this Annual Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to acknowledge the co-operation and assistance extended to the Company by the Companys Bankers and Central and State Government agencies. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels towards the growth of the Company. Your Directors acknowledge with gratitude the support of the shareholders, investors, customers and suppliers for the faith reposed in the Company and its management.