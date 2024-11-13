|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|TRANSPEK INDUSTRY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|TRANSPEK INDUSTRY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|TRANSPEK INDUSTRY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 details of recommendation of dividend if any declared by Board. Board meeting outcome for results and dividend for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|TRANSPEK INDUSTRY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
