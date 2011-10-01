Treadsdirect Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.45
11.45
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
104.54
90.01
Net Worth
115.99
101.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.29
1.83
Total Liabilities
117.28
103.29
Fixed Assets
15.33
17.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.36
10.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.11
Networking Capital
57.59
44.28
Inventories
40.01
23.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
25.82
24.4
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.57
5.63
Sundry Creditors
-5.52
-1.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.29
-7.29
Cash
33.8
31.49
Total Assets
117.28
103.29
