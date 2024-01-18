|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Aug 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday September 14 2024 to Friday September 20 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the proposed AGM and cut-off date for remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM is Friday September 13 2024.
