Summary

Trident Lifeline Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Trident Lifeline Private Limited on January 09, 2014. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to Shareholders Resolution on June 02, 2022 and name of Company was changed to Trident Lifeline Limited on June 10, 2022. The Company is engaged in business of marketing ethical pharmaceutical products in domestic as well as international market. It is also engaged in distribution of pharmaceutical products through third party distribution network. Apart from these, the Company offer wide range of pharmaceutical formulations and products manufactured on contract manufacturing under loan license. It operate in India as well as African, Latin American and East Indian Countries. Presently, it has presence through registered products or products under registration in countries like Bolivia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, Kenya, Myanamar, Nigeria, Peru, Sudan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela.Presently, Company operates with one contract manufacturer, who maintained relationship with the regular supplier, having FDA and WHO approved plant to supply pharma formulations. These units manufacture tablets, capsules, dry powder, syrup under their own brands. Pharma business operations are supported by various contract manufacturers having facilities which are approved by FDA/WHO and other relevant authorities. The Company typically work on contract manufacturing basis or at

