SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹276
Prev. Close₹280
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.65
Day's High₹276
Day's Low₹276
52 Week's High₹339
52 Week's Low₹136
Book Value₹51.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)317.38
P/E31.15
EPS8.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
8
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.18
34.13
-3.22
-5.47
Net Worth
52.68
45.63
4.78
-0.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
44.63
31.69
21.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.63
31.69
21.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.08
1.16
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Hardik J Desai
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mayurkumar Mansukhbhai Gajera
Managing Director
Shravan Harikrishna Patel
Non Executive Director
Maniya H Desai
Independent Director
Aena Surana
Independent Director
Mishal Shailesh Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jiteshkumar Ramchandra Varkal
Reports by Trident Lifeline Ltd
Summary
Trident Lifeline Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Trident Lifeline Private Limited on January 09, 2014. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to Shareholders Resolution on June 02, 2022 and name of Company was changed to Trident Lifeline Limited on June 10, 2022. The Company is engaged in business of marketing ethical pharmaceutical products in domestic as well as international market. It is also engaged in distribution of pharmaceutical products through third party distribution network. Apart from these, the Company offer wide range of pharmaceutical formulations and products manufactured on contract manufacturing under loan license. It operate in India as well as African, Latin American and East Indian Countries. Presently, it has presence through registered products or products under registration in countries like Bolivia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, Kenya, Myanamar, Nigeria, Peru, Sudan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela.Presently, Company operates with one contract manufacturer, who maintained relationship with the regular supplier, having FDA and WHO approved plant to supply pharma formulations. These units manufacture tablets, capsules, dry powder, syrup under their own brands. Pharma business operations are supported by various contract manufacturers having facilities which are approved by FDA/WHO and other relevant authorities. The Company typically work on contract manufacturing basis or at
The Trident Lifeline Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹276 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Lifeline Ltd is ₹317.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trident Lifeline Ltd is 31.15 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Lifeline Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Lifeline Ltd is ₹136 and ₹339 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trident Lifeline Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 37.31%, 1 Year at 54.53%, 6 Month at 29.27%, 3 Month at -11.67% and 1 Month at -2.78%.
