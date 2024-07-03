iifl-logo-icon 1
Trident Lifeline Ltd Share Price

276
(-1.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open276
  • Day's High276
  • 52 Wk High339
  • Prev. Close280
  • Day's Low276
  • 52 Wk Low 136
  • Turnover (lac)1.65
  • P/E31.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.37
  • EPS8.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)317.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Trident Lifeline Ltd KEY RATIOS

Trident Lifeline Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Trident Lifeline Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Trident Lifeline Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.06%

Foreign: 1.05%

Indian: 61.93%

Non-Promoter- 6.08%

Institutions: 6.08%

Non-Institutions: 30.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trident Lifeline Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.5

11.5

8

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.18

34.13

-3.22

-5.47

Net Worth

52.68

45.63

4.78

-0.47

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

44.63

31.69

21.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.63

31.69

21.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.08

1.16

0.6

Trident Lifeline Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trident Lifeline Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Hardik J Desai

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mayurkumar Mansukhbhai Gajera

Managing Director

Shravan Harikrishna Patel

Non Executive Director

Maniya H Desai

Independent Director

Aena Surana

Independent Director

Mishal Shailesh Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jiteshkumar Ramchandra Varkal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trident Lifeline Ltd

Summary

Trident Lifeline Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Trident Lifeline Private Limited on January 09, 2014. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to Shareholders Resolution on June 02, 2022 and name of Company was changed to Trident Lifeline Limited on June 10, 2022. The Company is engaged in business of marketing ethical pharmaceutical products in domestic as well as international market. It is also engaged in distribution of pharmaceutical products through third party distribution network. Apart from these, the Company offer wide range of pharmaceutical formulations and products manufactured on contract manufacturing under loan license. It operate in India as well as African, Latin American and East Indian Countries. Presently, it has presence through registered products or products under registration in countries like Bolivia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, Kenya, Myanamar, Nigeria, Peru, Sudan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela.Presently, Company operates with one contract manufacturer, who maintained relationship with the regular supplier, having FDA and WHO approved plant to supply pharma formulations. These units manufacture tablets, capsules, dry powder, syrup under their own brands. Pharma business operations are supported by various contract manufacturers having facilities which are approved by FDA/WHO and other relevant authorities. The Company typically work on contract manufacturing basis or at
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Trident Lifeline Ltd share price today?

The Trident Lifeline Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹276 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Lifeline Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Lifeline Ltd is ₹317.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trident Lifeline Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trident Lifeline Ltd is 31.15 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trident Lifeline Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Lifeline Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Lifeline Ltd is ₹136 and ₹339 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trident Lifeline Ltd?

Trident Lifeline Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 37.31%, 1 Year at 54.53%, 6 Month at 29.27%, 3 Month at -11.67% and 1 Month at -2.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trident Lifeline Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trident Lifeline Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.99 %
Institutions - 6.09 %
Public - 30.92 %

