Trident Lifeline Ltd Summary

Trident Lifeline Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Trident Lifeline Private Limited on January 09, 2014. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to Shareholders Resolution on June 02, 2022 and name of Company was changed to Trident Lifeline Limited on June 10, 2022. The Company is engaged in business of marketing ethical pharmaceutical products in domestic as well as international market. It is also engaged in distribution of pharmaceutical products through third party distribution network. Apart from these, the Company offer wide range of pharmaceutical formulations and products manufactured on contract manufacturing under loan license. It operate in India as well as African, Latin American and East Indian Countries. Presently, it has presence through registered products or products under registration in countries like Bolivia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, Kenya, Myanamar, Nigeria, Peru, Sudan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela.Presently, Company operates with one contract manufacturer, who maintained relationship with the regular supplier, having FDA and WHO approved plant to supply pharma formulations. These units manufacture tablets, capsules, dry powder, syrup under their own brands. Pharma business operations are supported by various contract manufacturers having facilities which are approved by FDA/WHO and other relevant authorities. The Company typically work on contract manufacturing basis or at times purchase order basis, depending upon customers requirement, with manufacturer of pharma products. The Company deal in Capsules, Tablets, Liquid Ointment, Gel, Ice Gel, Mouthwash, Paste, Solution, Suspension, Drypowders and Toothpaste. The product portfolio comprises of drugs like Anti Bacterial, Anti Diarrheal, Anti Fungal, Anti Malerial, Anti Diabetic, Dental Cure, Proton Pump Inhibitor, Anti Protozol, Anti Histamine, Anti Hypertensive drugs, Anti Lipidemic Drug, Anti Parasitic, Multivitamin, Multimineral Nyteraceutical and Non-steriodal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS). Company made an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 34,99,200 Equity Shares of face value Rs 10/- each by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 35.3 Crore in September, 2022. The Company acquired 51% equity stake in TNS Pharma Private Limited, making it a subsidiary of the Company in 2023, TLL Herbal Limited became a subsidiary Company pursuant to acquisition of 51% equity shares w.e.f. August 10, 2023.