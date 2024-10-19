|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|The Company has proposed to acquire 51% of the Equity Share Capital of TRIDENT MEDIQUIP LIMITED (CIN: U33309GJ2019PLC110421).
|Board Meeting
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|The Company has proposed to subscribe 50.49% of the Equity Share Capital of TLL Parenterals Limited (CIN: U21001GJ2023PLC146963).
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Trident Lifeline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024 Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted to Exchange the outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.10.2024. Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted the financial result for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024) Rectification with respect to the bifurcation of Trade Payable in financial results as per accounting standard is made being intimated by BSE via email dated December 12, 2024. Please note no figures in financial was changed for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Appointment of Mrs. Nikita Sharma, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|Trident Lifeline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held on 17.07.2024. Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted the Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted to the Exchange Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16.05.2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|13 Apr 2024
|Trident Lifeline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 22/04/2024 has been revised to 27/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/04/2024 has been rescheduled to 27/04/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.04.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors has inter alia approved the Appointment of M/s. Amareliya & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (COP No. 24321; PR: 4735/2023), Surat as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2023-2024. The Board of Directors has inter alia approved the Appointment of DAC & Co. Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 137035W, PR: 014160) as Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025 We wish to inform you that Ms. Aena Surana (DIN: 09652356), Independent Director of the Company has vide her resignation letter dated 27.04.2024, resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from the closure of business hours on 27th April, 2024. The Board of Directors has taken note of the resignation of Ms. Aena Surana. The Board of Directors inter-alia has approved the Appointment of Mrs. Falguni Bhavesh Jariwala (DIN: 10584711) as an Independent Director (Additional Director) (Women Director) subject to approval of the members. The Borad has reviewed and amended the policy of Disclosure of Material Events. Pursuant to Regulation 32 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Statement of Deviation or Variation, along with Certificate issued by Statutory Auditor in respect of the utilization of the proceeds of the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Apr 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.04.2024.
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted to the exchange Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.03.2024 for approval of alteration of Memorandum of Association of Company, subject to approval of members of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of members of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Trident Lifeline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the board as a whole; 2. To Review the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 3. To evaluate the quality quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. 4. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 25(3) and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Schedule IV of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held today i.e, 13th March, 2024 wherein the following items of agenda were discussed:- 1. Reviewed the performance of Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. The meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11: 50 a.m. You are requested to kindly take the above on records.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.