Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

The Company has proposed to acquire 51% of the Equity Share Capital of TRIDENT MEDIQUIP LIMITED (CIN: U33309GJ2019PLC110421).

Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

The Company has proposed to subscribe 50.49% of the Equity Share Capital of TLL Parenterals Limited (CIN: U21001GJ2023PLC146963).

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Trident Lifeline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024 Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted to Exchange the outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.10.2024. Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted the financial result for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024) Rectification with respect to the bifurcation of Trade Payable in financial results as per accounting standard is made being intimated by BSE via email dated December 12, 2024. Please note no figures in financial was changed for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Appointment of Mrs. Nikita Sharma, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Trident Lifeline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held on 17.07.2024. Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted the Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 16 May 2024

Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted to the Exchange Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16.05.2024.

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

Trident Lifeline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 22/04/2024 has been revised to 27/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/04/2024 has been rescheduled to 27/04/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.04.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors has inter alia approved the Appointment of M/s. Amareliya & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (COP No. 24321; PR: 4735/2023), Surat as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2023-2024. The Board of Directors has inter alia approved the Appointment of DAC & Co. Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 137035W, PR: 014160) as Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025 We wish to inform you that Ms. Aena Surana (DIN: 09652356), Independent Director of the Company has vide her resignation letter dated 27.04.2024, resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from the closure of business hours on 27th April, 2024. The Board of Directors has taken note of the resignation of Ms. Aena Surana. The Board of Directors inter-alia has approved the Appointment of Mrs. Falguni Bhavesh Jariwala (DIN: 10584711) as an Independent Director (Additional Director) (Women Director) subject to approval of the members. The Borad has reviewed and amended the policy of Disclosure of Material Events. Pursuant to Regulation 32 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Statement of Deviation or Variation, along with Certificate issued by Statutory Auditor in respect of the utilization of the proceeds of the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 6 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.04.2024.

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Trident Lifeline Limited has submitted to the exchange Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.03.2024 for approval of alteration of Memorandum of Association of Company, subject to approval of members of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of members of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024