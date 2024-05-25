INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

TRIDENT TEXOFAB LIMITED

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of TRIDENT TEXOFAB LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profits (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. REVENUE RECOGNITION OUR KEY PROCEDURES INCLUDED Refer Note to the Financial Statement a) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and trade discounts by comparing with the applicable accounting standards. Revenue from sale transaction is recognized when goods are dispatched or delivery is handed over to transporter, provided it can be reliably measured and it is reasonable to expect ultimate collection. b) Performed test of details: Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable and is accounted for net of rebates, trade discounts. i. Tested, on a sample basis, sales transactions to the underlying supporting documentation which includes goods dispatch notes and shipping documents. The estimation of discounts, incentives and rebates recognized, related to sales made during the year, is material and considered to be complex and subject to judgments. The complexity mainly relates to various discounts, incentives and scheme offers, diverse range of market presence and complex contractual agreements/commercial terms across those markets. Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of inaccurate estimates of discounts and rebates. ii. Reviewed, on a sample basis, sales agreements and the underlying contractual terms related to delivery of goods and rebates to assess the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. Considering the materiality of amounts involved, significant judgements related to estimation of rebates and discounts, the same has been considered as a key audit matter. iii. Assessed the Companys process for recording of the accruals for discounts and rebates as at the year-end for the prevailing incentive schemes. iv. Tested, on a sample basis, discounts and rebates recorded during the year to the relevant approvals and supporting documentation which includes assessing the terms and conditions defined in the prevalent schemes and customer contracts. c) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys description of the accounting policy, disclosures related to discounts, Incentives and rebates and whether these are adequately presented in the standalone financial statements. 2. LITIGATIONS AND CLAIMS - PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES OUR KEY PROCEDURES INCLUDED Refer Note to the Financial Statement The Company is involved in direct tax and other litigations (litigations) that are pending with different statutory authorities. a) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies relating to provisions and contingent liability by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; The level of management judgement associated with determining the need for, and the quantum of, provisions for any liabilities arising from these litigations is considered to be high. This judgement is dependent on a number of significant assumptions and assessments which involves interpreting the various applicable rules, regulations, practices and considering precedents in the various jurisdictions. b) Assessed the Companys process and the underlying controls for identification of the pending litigations and completeness for financial reporting and also for monitoring of significant developments in relation to such pending litigations; This matter is considered as a key audit matter, in view of the uncertainty regarding the outcome of these litigations, the significance of the amounts involved and the subjectivity involved in managements judgement as to whether the amount should be recognized as a provision or only disclosed as contingent liability in the standalone financial statements. c) Assessed the Companys assumptions and estimates in respect of litigations, including the liabilities or provisions recognized or contingent liabilities disclosed in the standalone financial statements. This involved assessing the probability of an unfavourable outcome of a given proceeding and the reliability of estimates of related amounts; d) Performed substantive procedures on the underlying calculations supporting the provisions recorded; e) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys description of the accounting policy, disclosures related to litigations and whether these are adequately presented in the standalone financial statements. 3. IT SYSTEM & CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING OUR KEY PROCEDURES INCLUDED The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on the controls over the Companys information systems. As such that there exists a risk that gaps in the IT control environment, including automated accounting procedures, IT dependent manual controls and controls preventing unauthorized access to systems and data could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being materially misstated. The IT systems and controls, as they impact the financial recording and reporting of transactions, is a key audit matter and our audit approach could significantly differ depending on the effective operation of the IT controls. During the year, the Company has changed the accounting software from DOS Based to Web Based and we evaluated and understood the Web based accounting system adopted by the Company. a) We assessed IT systems and controls over financial reporting, which included the following: General IT controls design, observation and operation. b) We assessed the feeding of the data in the system and going through the extraction of the financial information and statements from the IT system existing in the Company. c) Reviewed the output and reports generated by the system on sample basis. d) Where deficiencies were identified, we tested compensating controls or performed alternate procedures.

OTHER INFORMATION

The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has properly disclosed the pending litigation in its Ind AS Financial Statements;

b) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material unforeseeable losses;

c) The Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities, ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Companies Act 2013, The Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of sec 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

For Shah Kailash & Associates, Chartered Accountants, FRN: 109647W CA. Kailash Shah Partner M. No.: 044030 Place: Surat UDIN: 24044030BKHJNN4655 Date: 25/05/2024

"Annexure A"

To the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of use assets.

B. The Company does not have any Intangible Assets during the current year.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

c) The title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except one property which has been disclosed in the Note 33 to the Financial Statements.

d) According to information and explanation provided to us, The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the proceedings have not been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The physical verification of inventory except goods in transit and stock lying with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. For stock lying with third parties written confirmation has been obtained. In our opinion based on the information and records available to us, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedure and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books of accounts has not been more than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and it is properly dealt in the books of accounts.

b) The Company has availed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. The quarterly statements/returns submitted by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the books of accounts except disclosed in the Note 37 to the Financial Statements.

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

7. a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, details of dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Forum Where Dispute is Pending Period Amount Involved (Rs. In Lacs) Amount Paid (Rs. In Lacs) Nature of Dues 1. Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) A.Y. 2017-18 110.68 5.50 Income Tax

8. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, there are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, on test check basis, we report that prima facie the funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

11. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to information and explanation given to us, we have neither came across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Note 29 to the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards (Ind AS).

14. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) In our opinion and based on our examination, Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

17. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. No resignation has been tendered by the statutory auditors during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the Company.

19. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there does not exist any material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report and that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations submitted to us, the Company does not fall under the applicability criteria related to the provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

21. The Company is neither the holding Company of any other Company nor the subsidiary of any other Company. Thus, the provisions under clause 3(xxi) of order is not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure B"

To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the Members of TRIDENT TEXOFAB LIMITED on the financial statements for the period ended on 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TRIDENT TEXOFAB LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the "internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India! These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the size of the Company along with explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, "based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India!