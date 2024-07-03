Summary

Trident Texofab Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Trident Texofab Private Limited on September 05, 2008. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the company was changed to Trident Texofab Limited on June 06, 2017.Trident Texofab operated as a textile trading Company dealing primarily in Home Furnishing products such as bedsheets, curtains, upholstery etcetera, along with other textile categories such as Scarfs, Pareos, Suiting, Shirting and others. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, SA 8000, OekoTex, KHOLS, SADEX, CTPAT, WALMART, the Companys current pillow shells production capacity is 6,00,000 pillows per month.Initially, the Company operated as a textile trading Company dealing primarily in Home Furnishing products such as bedsheets, curtains, upholstery etcetera, along with other textile categories such as Scarfs, Pareos, Suiting, Shirting and others. The Companys steady growth in trading operations led it to go public through an IPO on BSE in 2017, after a decade of its incorporation.In September, 2017 the Company raised money from public through IOP of 11,76,000 Equity Shares with capital aggregating Rs 3.53 Crore. This decision was taken to catapult the operations of the Company to next level, and to also venture into manufacturing expansions in the textile industry. In 2018-19, the Company started Digital Printing Division, embroidery and stitching unit. It also installed and starte

