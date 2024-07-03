SectorTextiles
Open₹178.4
Prev. Close₹176.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.73
Day's High₹178.4
Day's Low₹174
52 Week's High₹176.55
52 Week's Low₹36.15
Book Value₹18.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)179.87
P/E85.7
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.07
10.07
10.07
10.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.19
5.11
2.89
1.91
Net Worth
16.26
15.18
12.96
11.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.92
90.96
85.46
75.94
yoy growth (%)
-45.11
6.43
12.52
15.1
Raw materials
-42.05
-78.77
-81.6
-72.37
As % of sales
84.24
86.6
95.48
95.3
Employee costs
-1.95
-2.46
-0.66
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.85
1.64
1.03
0.57
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.8
-0.12
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.48
-0.28
-0.23
Working capital
-0.75
13.76
1.71
2.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.11
6.43
12.52
15.1
Op profit growth
-36.79
213.77
26.62
16.42
EBIT growth
-8.65
124.92
43.15
39.5
Net profit growth
-58.88
14.51
127.87
461.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hardik J Desai
Whole-time Director
Chetan C Jariwala
Independent Director
Natasha F Dsouza
Independent Director
Ankita Jignesh Saraiya
Director
Deepak P Gandhi
Addtnl Independent Director
Vrusti B Patel
Director
Manish Dhirajlaa Halwawala
Director
Rushi Hemantkumar Jagani
Additional Director
Mishal Shailesh Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trident Texofab Ltd
Summary
Trident Texofab Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Trident Texofab Private Limited on September 05, 2008. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the company was changed to Trident Texofab Limited on June 06, 2017.Trident Texofab operated as a textile trading Company dealing primarily in Home Furnishing products such as bedsheets, curtains, upholstery etcetera, along with other textile categories such as Scarfs, Pareos, Suiting, Shirting and others. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, SA 8000, OekoTex, KHOLS, SADEX, CTPAT, WALMART, the Companys current pillow shells production capacity is 6,00,000 pillows per month.Initially, the Company operated as a textile trading Company dealing primarily in Home Furnishing products such as bedsheets, curtains, upholstery etcetera, along with other textile categories such as Scarfs, Pareos, Suiting, Shirting and others. The Companys steady growth in trading operations led it to go public through an IPO on BSE in 2017, after a decade of its incorporation.In September, 2017 the Company raised money from public through IOP of 11,76,000 Equity Shares with capital aggregating Rs 3.53 Crore. This decision was taken to catapult the operations of the Company to next level, and to also venture into manufacturing expansions in the textile industry. In 2018-19, the Company started Digital Printing Division, embroidery and stitching unit. It also installed and starte
Read More
The Trident Texofab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹175 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Texofab Ltd is ₹179.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trident Texofab Ltd is 85.7 and 9.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Texofab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Texofab Ltd is ₹36.15 and ₹176.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trident Texofab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.63%, 3 Years at 55.62%, 1 Year at 176.77%, 6 Month at 373.71%, 3 Month at 291.64% and 1 Month at 40.85%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.