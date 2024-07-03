iifl-logo-icon 1
Trident Texofab Ltd Share Price

175
(-0.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open178.4
  • Day's High178.4
  • 52 Wk High176.55
  • Prev. Close176.55
  • Day's Low174
  • 52 Wk Low 36.15
  • Turnover (lac)61.73
  • P/E85.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.88
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)179.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Trident Texofab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

178.4

Prev. Close

176.55

Turnover(Lac.)

61.73

Day's High

178.4

Day's Low

174

52 Week's High

176.55

52 Week's Low

36.15

Book Value

18.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

179.87

P/E

85.7

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

0

Trident Texofab Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Trident Texofab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trident Texofab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:21 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.88%

Non-Promoter- 53.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trident Texofab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.07

10.07

10.07

10.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.19

5.11

2.89

1.91

Net Worth

16.26

15.18

12.96

11.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.92

90.96

85.46

75.94

yoy growth (%)

-45.11

6.43

12.52

15.1

Raw materials

-42.05

-78.77

-81.6

-72.37

As % of sales

84.24

86.6

95.48

95.3

Employee costs

-1.95

-2.46

-0.66

-0.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.85

1.64

1.03

0.57

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.8

-0.12

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.48

-0.28

-0.23

Working capital

-0.75

13.76

1.71

2.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.11

6.43

12.52

15.1

Op profit growth

-36.79

213.77

26.62

16.42

EBIT growth

-8.65

124.92

43.15

39.5

Net profit growth

-58.88

14.51

127.87

461.82

No Record Found

Trident Texofab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trident Texofab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hardik J Desai

Whole-time Director

Chetan C Jariwala

Independent Director

Natasha F Dsouza

Independent Director

Ankita Jignesh Saraiya

Director

Deepak P Gandhi

Addtnl Independent Director

Vrusti B Patel

Director

Manish Dhirajlaa Halwawala

Director

Rushi Hemantkumar Jagani

Additional Director

Mishal Shailesh Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trident Texofab Ltd

Summary

Trident Texofab Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Trident Texofab Private Limited on September 05, 2008. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the company was changed to Trident Texofab Limited on June 06, 2017.Trident Texofab operated as a textile trading Company dealing primarily in Home Furnishing products such as bedsheets, curtains, upholstery etcetera, along with other textile categories such as Scarfs, Pareos, Suiting, Shirting and others. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, SA 8000, OekoTex, KHOLS, SADEX, CTPAT, WALMART, the Companys current pillow shells production capacity is 6,00,000 pillows per month.Initially, the Company operated as a textile trading Company dealing primarily in Home Furnishing products such as bedsheets, curtains, upholstery etcetera, along with other textile categories such as Scarfs, Pareos, Suiting, Shirting and others. The Companys steady growth in trading operations led it to go public through an IPO on BSE in 2017, after a decade of its incorporation.In September, 2017 the Company raised money from public through IOP of 11,76,000 Equity Shares with capital aggregating Rs 3.53 Crore. This decision was taken to catapult the operations of the Company to next level, and to also venture into manufacturing expansions in the textile industry. In 2018-19, the Company started Digital Printing Division, embroidery and stitching unit. It also installed and starte
Company FAQs

What is the Trident Texofab Ltd share price today?

The Trident Texofab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹175 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Texofab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Texofab Ltd is ₹179.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trident Texofab Ltd is 85.7 and 9.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trident Texofab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Texofab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Texofab Ltd is ₹36.15 and ₹176.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trident Texofab Ltd?

Trident Texofab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.63%, 3 Years at 55.62%, 1 Year at 176.77%, 6 Month at 373.71%, 3 Month at 291.64% and 1 Month at 40.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trident Texofab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trident Texofab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.11 %

