Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.92
90.96
85.46
75.94
yoy growth (%)
-45.11
6.43
12.52
15.1
Raw materials
-42.05
-78.77
-81.6
-72.37
As % of sales
84.24
86.6
95.48
95.3
Employee costs
-1.95
-2.46
-0.66
-0.66
As % of sales
3.92
2.7
0.77
0.87
Other costs
-3.02
-5.16
-1.74
-1.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.06
5.67
2.03
2.31
Operating profit
2.88
4.55
1.45
1.14
OPM
5.77
5.01
1.7
1.51
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.8
-0.12
-0.13
Interest expense
-2.85
-2.41
-0.76
-0.68
Other income
1.85
0.3
0.47
0.24
Profit before tax
0.85
1.64
1.03
0.57
Taxes
-0.55
-0.48
-0.28
-0.23
Tax rate
-64.28
-29.55
-27.65
-40.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.3
1.16
0.75
0.34
Exceptional items
0.04
-0.3
0
-0.01
Net profit
0.35
0.85
0.75
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-58.88
14.51
127.87
461.82
NPM
0.7
0.94
0.87
0.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.