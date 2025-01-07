iifl-logo-icon 1
Trident Texofab Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

174.15
(-0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.92

90.96

85.46

75.94

yoy growth (%)

-45.11

6.43

12.52

15.1

Raw materials

-42.05

-78.77

-81.6

-72.37

As % of sales

84.24

86.6

95.48

95.3

Employee costs

-1.95

-2.46

-0.66

-0.66

As % of sales

3.92

2.7

0.77

0.87

Other costs

-3.02

-5.16

-1.74

-1.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.06

5.67

2.03

2.31

Operating profit

2.88

4.55

1.45

1.14

OPM

5.77

5.01

1.7

1.51

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.8

-0.12

-0.13

Interest expense

-2.85

-2.41

-0.76

-0.68

Other income

1.85

0.3

0.47

0.24

Profit before tax

0.85

1.64

1.03

0.57

Taxes

-0.55

-0.48

-0.28

-0.23

Tax rate

-64.28

-29.55

-27.65

-40.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.3

1.16

0.75

0.34

Exceptional items

0.04

-0.3

0

-0.01

Net profit

0.35

0.85

0.75

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-58.88

14.51

127.87

461.82

NPM

0.7

0.94

0.87

0.43

