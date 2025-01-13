Trident Texofab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.07
10.07
10.07
10.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.19
5.11
2.89
1.91
Net Worth
16.26
15.18
12.96
11.98
Minority Interest
Debt
40.11
37.77
38.88
34.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.11
1.38
0.97
0.68
Total Liabilities
57.48
54.33
52.81
46.68
Fixed Assets
21.73
23.33
25.33
23.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.74
3.64
2.06
2.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
31.85
27.29
25.37
21.07
Inventories
13.55
10.64
7.27
8.01
Inventory Days
58.55
Sundry Debtors
36.67
33.87
30.85
30.28
Debtor Days
221.36
Other Current Assets
6.05
5.76
5.43
3.87
Sundry Creditors
-16.69
-17.62
-11.39
-16.22
Creditor Days
118.58
Other Current Liabilities
-7.73
-5.36
-6.79
-4.87
Cash
0.16
0.06
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
57.48
54.32
52.8
46.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.