Trident Texofab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.85

1.64

1.03

0.57

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.8

-0.12

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.48

-0.28

-0.23

Working capital

-0.75

13.76

1.71

2.15

Other operating items

Operating

-1.46

14.11

2.33

2.36

Capital expenditure

2.57

12.01

0.44

0.01

Free cash flow

1.1

26.12

2.77

2.37

Equity raised

14.85

11.04

11.04

6.26

Investing

1.36

-1.53

1.83

0.49

Financing

23.94

21.07

3.9

2.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0.39

0

Net in cash

41.25

56.7

19.95

11.56

