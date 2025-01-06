Trident Texofab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.85
1.64
1.03
0.57
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.8
-0.12
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.48
-0.28
-0.23
Working capital
-0.75
13.76
1.71
2.15
Other operating items
Operating
-1.46
14.11
2.33
2.36
Capital expenditure
2.57
12.01
0.44
0.01
Free cash flow
1.1
26.12
2.77
2.37
Equity raised
14.85
11.04
11.04
6.26
Investing
1.36
-1.53
1.83
0.49
Financing
23.94
21.07
3.9
2.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0.39
0
Net in cash
41.25
56.7
19.95
11.56
