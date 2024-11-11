iifl-logo-icon 1
Trident Texofab Ltd EGM

153.9
(-1.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Trident Texofab CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Oct 202416 Nov 2024
Convening an Extra 0rdinary General Meeting of the Company decided to seek approval of the shareholders of the Company through an Extraordinary Geneial Meeting [EGM,rio be held on Saturday, November 16,2024 through Video Conferencin E (vC)/ other Audio visual means (OAVM) and approved draft notice of the EGM and matteis related thereto. The notice of the said EGM will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange[sJ and to the Members of the Company and will also be available on the Companys website ii www.tridenttexofab.com and on the website of the stock exchange[s) i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com, in due .or.r.. Trident Texofab Limited has issued corrigendum to the notice of EOGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2024)

