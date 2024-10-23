|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|Conversion of 2,08,333 warrants into 2,08,333 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, December 23, 2024
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Board meeting outcome held on November 11, 2024
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds. Outcome of Board Meeting 23.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors inter-alia has approved and taken on record Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement on 12-10-2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.08.2024
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024: The Board Meeting to be held on 17/07/2024 has been revised to 18/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 17/07/2024 has been revised to 18/07/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on today-July 18, 2024. Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve including Audited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended on 31st March 2024. Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Including the Audited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) The Board of Directors has approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 The Board Recommended to the Members the re-appointment of M/ s. Shah Kailash & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the second term of from the conclusion of the ensuing 16th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors inter-alia has approved the Appointment of M/s. Purushottam Khandelwal & Co., Chartered Accountant having FRN No. 123825W as an Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors has approved the Appointment of Amareliya & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors of the company has approved the Alteration of Memorandum and Article of Association, subject to approval of members of the company. The Board of Directors of the company has approved the Alteration of Memorandum and Article of Association, subject to approval of members of the company.
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve including:- 1. To Review the performance of Non- Independent Directors and the board as a whole; 2. To Review the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 3. To evaluate the quality quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. 4. Any other item with permission of the Chair.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone Financial Result for quarter and Nine month ended on December 31 2023. Trident Texofab Limited has submitted board meeting outcome held on 14.02.2024. Trident Texofab Limited has submitted financial Result for the Quarter and Nine month ended on 31.12.2023. Please find attached resignation letter received from chief financial officer. The Company has appointed Mr. Jenish Jariwala as a Chief Financial Officer. Please find attached revised policy on Disclosure of Material Events/information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.