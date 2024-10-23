iifl-logo-icon 1
Trident Texofab Ltd Board Meeting

156.95
(-2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:53:00 PM

Trident Texofab CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Conversion of 2,08,333 warrants into 2,08,333 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each
Board Meeting23 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, December 23, 2024
Board Meeting11 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Board meeting outcome held on November 11, 2024
Board Meeting23 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds. Outcome of Board Meeting 23.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors inter-alia has approved and taken on record Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement on 12-10-2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.08.2024
Board Meeting18 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024: The Board Meeting to be held on 17/07/2024 has been revised to 18/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 17/07/2024 has been revised to 18/07/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on today-July 18, 2024. Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202413 May 2024
Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve including Audited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended on 31st March 2024. Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Including the Audited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) The Board of Directors has approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 The Board Recommended to the Members the re-appointment of M/ s. Shah Kailash & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the second term of from the conclusion of the ensuing 16th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors inter-alia has approved the Appointment of M/s. Purushottam Khandelwal & Co., Chartered Accountant having FRN No. 123825W as an Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors has approved the Appointment of Amareliya & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors of the company has approved the Alteration of Memorandum and Article of Association, subject to approval of members of the company. The Board of Directors of the company has approved the Alteration of Memorandum and Article of Association, subject to approval of members of the company.
Board Meeting13 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve including:- 1. To Review the performance of Non- Independent Directors and the board as a whole; 2. To Review the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 3. To evaluate the quality quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. 4. Any other item with permission of the Chair.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Trident Texofab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone Financial Result for quarter and Nine month ended on December 31 2023. Trident Texofab Limited has submitted board meeting outcome held on 14.02.2024. Trident Texofab Limited has submitted financial Result for the Quarter and Nine month ended on 31.12.2023. Please find attached resignation letter received from chief financial officer. The Company has appointed Mr. Jenish Jariwala as a Chief Financial Officer. Please find attached revised policy on Disclosure of Material Events/information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

