The Members of Trimurthi Limited

We have pleasure in presenting the 30th Directors Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 422.38 140.45 Other Income (Including Exceptional Items) 30.74 51.57 Total Expenses 450.99 197.87 Profit Before Tax 2.13 (5.85) Less: Provision for Taxation 1.08 (0.14) Profit / (Loss) After Tax 1.04 (5.99) Other Comprehensive Income 14.92 1.19 Total Comprehensive Income 15.97 (4.80) Earning per Equity Share Basic 0.01 (0.07) Diluted (in Rs.) 0.01 (0.07)

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

During the Year under the review, the Company has recorded an Income of Rs. 422.38 Lakhs and profit/Loss of Rs. 1.04 Lakhs as against the Income of Rs. 192.02 Lakhs and profit/loss of Rs. (5.99) Lakhs in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

2. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

3. RESERVES:

The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March 31st 2024 is Rs. 73.547 Lakhs.

4. DIVIDEND:

Your Directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the year 2023-24.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There are no major material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company after the end of the financial year and up to date of this report (i.e., 02.09.2024)

6. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met Eight (08) times during the financial year from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The dates on which the meetings were held are 29.04.2023, 09.08.2023, 18.08.2023, 17.10.2023, 24.11.2023, 15.12.2023, 30.01.2024 and 05.03.2024 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

7. APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS /CEO/ CFO AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Mr. Arun Kumar Bhangadia, resigned from the position of Managing Director and Chairman of the Company w.e.f., 09.08.2023

The Board has accepted his resignation and has placed on record its sincere appreciation for the services rendered by him during his tenure.

Mr. Aditya Bhangadia, has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f., 09.08.2023

Mr. Ravi Bhangadia, has been appointed as Whole time Director and Chairman of the Company w.e.f., 09.08.2023

Board in their Board Meeting held on 02.09.2024 has approved the following appointments and resignations

Name Designation Appointment/ Resignation Ravi Bhangadia Whole time Director and Chairman Resignation Aditya Bhangadia Managing Director Resignation Vani Manda CFO Resignation Natwarlal Ramgopal Modani Independent Director Resignation Sagar Rajendra Karwa Independent Director Resignation Arvind Kumar Bhangadia Non-executive Director Resignation Venkateshwarlu Pulluru Whole time Director Appointment Janardhan Das Kabra Independent Director Appointment Gattu Gnana Prakash Independent Director Appointment

The Board has accepted their resignations and has placed on record its sincere appreciation for the services rendered by them during their tenure.

8. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

9. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Conduct.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

10. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Companys operations and businesses. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Detailed presentations on important policies of the Company is also made to the directors. Direct meetings with the Chairman are further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

11. POLICY FOR SELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DETERMINING DIRECTORS INDEPENDENCE:

1. Scope:

This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination & Remuneration Committee for identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and to determine the independence of Directors, in case of their appointment as independent Directors of the Company.

2. Terms and References:

2.1 "Director" means a director appointed to the Board of a Company.

2.2 "Nomination and Remuneration Committee means the committee constituted in

accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and reg.

19 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations, 2015.

2.3 "Independent Director" means a director referred to in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Policy:

3.1. Qualifications and criteria

3.1.1 The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Board, shall review on annual basis, appropriate skills, knowledge and experience required of the Board as a whole and its individual members. The objective is to have a board with diverse background and experience that are relevant for the Companys operations.

3.1.2 In evaluating the suitability of individual Board member the NR Committee may take into account factors, such as:

• General understanding of the companys business dynamics, global business and social perspective;

• Educational and professional background

• Standing in the profession;

• Personal and professional ethics, integrity and values;

Willingness to devote sufficient time and energy in carrying out their duties and responsibilities effectively.

3.1.3 The proposed appointee shall also fulfil the following requirements:

• shall possess a Director Identification Number;

• shall not be disqualified under the Companies Act, 2013;

• shall Endeavour to attend all Board Meeting and wherever he is appointed as a Committee Member, the Committee Meeting;

• shall abide by the code of Conduct established by the company for Directors and senior Management personnel;

• shall disclose his concern or interest in any company or companies or bodies corporate, firms, or other association of individuals including his shareholding at the first meeting of the Board in every financial year and thereafter whenever there is a change in the disclosures already made;

• Such other requirements as may be prescribed, from time to time, under the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015and other relevant laws.

3.1.4 The Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall evaluate each individual with the objective of having a group that best enables the success of the companys business.

3.2 Criteria of independence

3.2.1 The Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall assess the independence of Directors at time of appointment/ re-appointment and the Board shall assess the same annually.

The Board shall re-assess determinations of independence when any new interest or relationships are disclosed by a Director.

3.2.2 The criteria of independence shall be in accordance with guidelines as laid down in Companies Act, 2013 and reg. 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3.2.3 The Independent Director shall abide by the "Code for Independent Directors "as specified in Schedule IV to the companies Act, 2013.

3.3 Other Directorships/ Committee Memberships

3.3.1 The Board members are expected to have adequate time and expertise and experience to contribute to effective Board performance Accordingly, members should voluntarily limit their directorships in other listed public limited companies in such a way that it does not interfere with their role as Director of the company. The NR Committee shall take into account the nature of, and the time involved in a Director Service on other Boards, in evaluating the suitability of the individual Director and making its recommendations to the Board.

A Director shall not serve as director in more than 20 companies of which not more than10 shall be public limited companies.

3.3.3 A Director shall not serve an independent Director in more than 7 listed companies and not more than 3 listed companies in case he is serving as a whole-time Director in any listed company.

3.3.4 A Director shall not be a member in more than 10 committee or act chairman of more than5 committee across all companies in which he holds directorships.

For the purpose of considering the limit of the committee, Audit committee and stakeholders relationship committee of all public limited companies, whether listed or not, shall be included and all other companies including private limited companies, foreign companies and companies under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 shall be excluded.

Remuneration policy for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees

1. Scope:

1.1 This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination and Remuneration

committee for recommending to the Board the remuneration of the directors, keymanagerial personnel and other employees of the company.

2. Terms and Reference:

In this policy the following terms shall have the following meanings:

2.1 "Director" means a Director appointed to the Board of the company.

2.2 "key managerial personnel" means

(i) The Chief Executive Office or the managing director or the manager;

(ii) The company secretary;

(iii) The whole-time director;

(iv) The chief finance Officer; and

(v) Such other office as may be prescribed under the companies Act, 2013

2.3 "Nomination and Remuneration Committee" means the committee constituted by Boardin accordance with the provisions of section 178 of the companies Act,2013 and reg. 19 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Policy:

3.1 Remuneration to Executive Director and Key Managerial Personnel

3.1.1 The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration (NR) committee shall review and approve the remuneration payable to the Executive Director of the company within the overall approved by the shareholders.

3.1.2 The Board on the recommendation of the NR committee shall also review and approve the remuneration payable to the key managerial personnel of the company.

3.1.3 The Remuneration structure to the Executive Director and key managerial personnel shall include the following components:

(i) Basic pay

(ii) Perquisites and Allowances

(iii) Commission (Applicable in case of Executive Directors)

(iv) Retrial benefits

(v) Annual performance Bonus

3.1.4 The Annual plan and Objectives for Executive committee shall be reviewed by the NR committee and Annual performance Bonus will be approved by the committee based on the achievement against the Annual plan and Objectives.

3.2 Remuneration to Non-Executive Directors

3.2.1 The Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, shall review and approve the remuneration payable to the NonExecutive Directors of the Company within the overall limits approved by the shareholders as per provisions of the Companies act.

3.2.2 Non-Executive Directors shall be entitled to sitting fees attending the meetings of the Board and the Committees thereof. The Non-Executive Directors shall also be entitled to profit related commission in addition to the sitting fees.

3.3. Remuneration to other employees

3.3.1. Employees shall be assigned grades according to their qualifications and work experience, competencies as well as their roles and responsibilities in the organization. Individual remuneration shall be determined within the appropriate grade and shall be based on various factors such as job profile skill sets, seniority, experience and prevailing remuneration levels for equivalent jobs.

12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of explanation given by the executives of the Company and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts of the Company from time to time, we state as under:

1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

3. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis:

5. That the Directors have lain down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

6. That the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

13. INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

14. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES

During the Financial Year under review, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Companies.

15. ANNUAL RETURN

As required pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is disclosed on the website www.trimurthidrugs.com.

16. AUDITORS

a. Statutory Auditors

At the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 19.08.2022, the members of the Company approved the appointment of M/s. Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the term of five years from the conclusion of 28th AGM till the conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027. M/s. Murali & Co., have resigned with effect from 02.09.2024 due to preoccupations.

The Board in its meeting held on 02.09.2024 appointed M/s. CVS Balachandra Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors for the period of 5 years in place of M/s. Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants from the conclusion of ensuing AGM till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2028, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

Statutory Auditors Report

The Board has duly reviewed the Statutory Auditors Report on the Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has noted that the same does not have any reservation, qualification or adverse remarks. However, the Board decided to further strengthen the existing system and procedures to meet all kinds of challenges and growth in the coming years.

b. Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (f) & Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed M/s. Ankit Singhal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake Secretarial Audit of the Company for financial year ending 31.03.2024. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed herewith vide ANNEXURE 1 of this Report.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report is not applicable to the Company for financial year ending 31.03.2024.

c. Cost Auditor

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the Company for the year2023-24.

d. Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies read with rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s. PCN & Associates., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors for the financial year 2023-24.

17. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

There have been no frauds reported by the auditors u/s 143(12).

18. INTERNAL AUDIT AND FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has adequate internal controls consistent with the nature of business and size of the operations, to effectively provide for safety of its assets, reliability of financial transactions with adequate checks and balances, adherence to applicable statues, accounting policies, approval procedures and to ensure optimum use of available resources. These systems are reviewed and improved on a regular basis. It has a comprehensive budgetary control system to monitor revenue and expenditure against approved budget on an ongoing basis.

19. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments attracting the provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Our Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions which is also available on Companys website at www.trimurthidrugs.com. This policy deals with the review and approval of related party transactions.

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or the Senior Management which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is appended as AnNeXURE 2 which forms part of this Report.

All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee/Board for approval. Prior approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and are in repetitive in nature. Members may refer to the notes of the financial statements which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to IND AS-24.

21. NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review no Company has become its subsidiary, joint venture or associate Company.

22. DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, is provided hereunder:

A. Conservation of Energy:

Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Research & Development and Technology Absorption:

1. Research and Development (R&D): NIL

2. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

23. COMMITTEES

(I). AUDIT COMMITTEE

Audit committee: Terms of reference of Audit committee covers all the matters prescribed under Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Act, 2013.

Brief Description of Terms of Reference: - Overview of the Companys financial reporting process and disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statements reflect a true and fair position and that sufficient and credible information is disclosed.

i. Oversight of the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

ii. Recommending the appointment and removal of External Auditors, fixation of audit fee and approval for payment for any other services;

iii. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process.

iv. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by them.

v. Review with the management and statutory auditors of the annual financial statements before submission to the Board with particular reference to:

(a) Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards Report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(b) Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

(c) Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

(d) Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

(e) Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements

(f) Disclosure of any related party transactions;

(g) Modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report;

vi. Review of the quarterly and half yearly financial results with the management and the statutory auditors;

vii. Examination of the financial statement and the auditors report thereon;

viii. Review and monitor statutory auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of audit process;

ix. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions with related parties;

x. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

xi. Review of valuation of undertakings or assets of the company wherever it is necessary;

xii. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

xiii. Review with the management, statutory auditors and the internal auditors about the nature and scope of audits and of the adequacy of internal control systems;

xiv. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure, coverage and frequency of internal audit;

xv. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

xvi. Consideration of the reports of the internal auditors and discussion about their findings with the management and suggesting corrective actions wherever necessary;

xvii. Look into the reasons for any substantial defaults in payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividend) and creditors, if any;

xviii. Review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

xix. Review and monitor the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters;

xx. Approval of appointment of Chief Financial Officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate;

xxi. Frame and review policies in relation to implementation of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and supervise its implementation under the overall supervision of the Board;

xxii. Discharge such duties and functions as indicated in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under from time to time.

Review of the following information:

• management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

• statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee),submitted by management;

• management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

• internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses;

• The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief Internal Auditor shall be subject to review by the Audit Committee.

• Statement of deviations as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

• Quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to Stock Exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1).

• Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document /prospectus / notice in terms of Regulation 32(7).

• The Audit Committee of the listed holding company shall also review the financial statements, in particular, the investments made by the unlisted subsidiary company.

• Carrying out any other function as may be referred to the Committee by the Board.

• Authority to review / investigate into any matter covered by Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and matters specified in Part C of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations.

During the financial year 2023-24, (7) seven meetings of the Audit Committee were held on

the 29.04.2023, 09.08.2023, 17.10.2023, 24.11.2023, 15.12.2023, 30.01.2024 and

05.03.2024

The details of the composition of the Committee and attendance of the members at the

meetings are given below:

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held No. of meetings attended Mr. Sagar Rajendra Karwa Chairperson NED(I) 7 7 Mr. Arun Kumar Bhangadia Member ED 2 2 Mr. Natwarlal Ramgopal Modani Member NED(I) 7 7 Mr. Aditya Bhangadia Member ED 5 5

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent director ED: Executive director

During the year, all recommendations of Audit Committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

(II). NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee

(‘NRC) functions in accordance with Section 178 of the Act, Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations and its Charter adopted by the Board. The terms of reference of the NRC includes:

• Recommend to the Board the setup and composition of the Board, including formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director.

• Periodical review of composition of the Board with the objective of achieving an optimum balance of size, skills, independence, knowledge, age, gender and experience.

• Support the Board in matters related to the setup, review and refresh of the Committees.

• Devise a policy on Board diversity.

• Recommend to the Board the appointment or reappointment of Directors.

• Recommend to the Board how the Company will vote on resolutions for appointment of Directors on the Boards of its material subsidiaries.

• Recommend to the Board, the appointment of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and executive team members.

• Carry out the evaluation of every Directors performance and support the Board and Independent Directors in the evaluation of the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors, including formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board.

• Oversee the performance review process for the KMP and executive team with the view that there is an appropriate cascading of goals and targets across the Company.

• Recommend the Remuneration Policy for the Directors, KMP, executive team and other employees.

• On an annual basis, recommend to the Board the remuneration payable to Directors, KMP and executive team of the Company.

• Review matters related to remuneration and benefits payable upon retirement and severance to MD/EDs, KMP and executive team.

• Review matters related to voluntary retirement and early separation schemes for the Company.

• Provide guidelines for remuneration of Directors on material subsidiaries.

• Recommend to the Board how the Company will vote on resolutions for remuneration of Directors on the Boards of its material subsidiaries.

Assist the Board in fulfilling its corporate governance responsibilities relating to remuneration of the Board, KMP and executive team members.

• Oversee familiarization programmes for Directors.

• Review HR and People strategy and its alignment with the business strategy periodically, or when a change is made to either.

• Review the efficacy of HR practices, including those for leadership development, rewards and recognition, talent management and succession planning.

Perform other activities related to the charter as requested by the Board from time to time. During the financial year 2023-24, (1) one meeting of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee meeting held on the 09.08.2023.

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held No. of meetings attended Mr. Sagar Rajendra Karwa Chairperson NED(I) 1 1 Mr. Natwarlal Ramgopal Modani Member NED(I) 1 1 Mr. Arvind Kumar Bhangadia Member NED 1 1

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent director NED: Non-Executive director

(III). STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Terms of reference of the committee comprise of various matters provided under Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations and section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 which inter-alia include:

(i) Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the listed entity including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc.

(ii) Proactively communicate and engage with stockholders including engaging with the institutional shareholders at least once a year along with members of the Committee/Board/ KMPs, as may be required and identifying actionable points for implementation.

(iii) Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders

(iv) Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent.

(v) Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the Company.

During the financial year 2023-24, (1) one meeting of the Stakeholders and Relationship Committee meeting held on the 05.03.2024.

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held No. of meetings attended Mr. Sagar Rajendra Karwa Chairperson NED(I) 1 1 Mr. Natwarlal Ramgopal Modani Member NED(I) 1 1 Mr. Arvind Kumar Bhangadia Member NED 1 1

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent director NED: Non-Executive director

24. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. It also provides for necessary safeguards for protection against victimization for whistle blowing in good faith.

Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The same has been placed on the website of the Company.

25. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR, COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY)

Since your Company does not have net worth of Rs. 500 Crores or more or turnover of Rs. 1000 Crores or more or a net profit of Rs. 5 Crores or more during the financial year, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable and hence the Company need not adopt any Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

26. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits falling within the meaning of Sec.73, 74 & 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8(v) of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, during the financial year under review.

27. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY COURTS / REGULATORS / TRIBUNALS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

28. DISCLOSURE OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. The Company maintains appropriate system of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances, and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

During the period under review, there is no material or serious observations have been noticed for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Further, details of internal financial control and its adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is appended as Annexure IV and forms part of this Report.

29. INSURANCE

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

30. CREDIT & GUARANTEE FACILITIES

The Company has not availed credit and guarantee facilities.

31. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Business Risk Evaluation and Management is an ongoing process within the Organization. The Company has a robust risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risks and also to identify business opportunities. As a process, the risks associated with the business are identified and prioritized based on severity, likelihood and effectiveness of current detection. Such risks are reviewed by the senior management on a periodical basis.

32. SHARE CAPITAL

The authorised share capital of the Company as on 31.03.2024 is Rs. 20,00,00,000/- divided into 2,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

The paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31.03.2024 is Rs. 8,10,00,000/- divided into 81,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

The Board at their meeting held on 11.06.2024 has considered and approved the allotment of 18,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at par amounting to Rs. 1,85,00,000/- to Acquirers cum Promoters & Non-Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis through Resolution passed on 5th April 2024 by means of Postal Ballot via Remote e-voting.

33. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

Since the paid-up capital of the Company is less than Rs. 10 Crores and Net worth of the Company is less than Rs. 25 Crores, Corporate Governance is Not Applicable.

34. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulation provides an overview of the affairs of the Company, its legal status and autonomy, business environment, mission & objectives, sectoral and operational performance, strengths, opportunities, constraints, strategy and risks and concerns, as well as human resource and internal control systems is appended as ANNEXURE 3 for information of the Members.

35. POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website www.trimurthidrugs.com.

36. ENVIRONMENTS AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company always believes in keeping the environment pollution free and is fully committed to its social responsibility. The Company has been taking upmost care in complying with all pollution control measures from time to time strictly as per the directions of the Government.

We would like to place on record our appreciation for the efforts made by the management and the keen interest shown by the Employees of your Company in this regard.

37. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

38. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. No Complaints were pending at the beginning of the year or received during the year.

39. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3)OF THE COMPANIES(APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as ANNEXURE 4 (a) to this Report.

A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as ANNEXURE 4 (b).

During the year, none of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

40. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 the ratio of remuneration of Mr. Ravi Bhangadia, Chairman & Whole time Director and Mr. Aditya Bhangadia, Managing Director of the Company to the median remuneration of the employees is 1:1 and 1:1 respectively.

41. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2018. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on our website (www.trimurthidrugs.com).

42. MECHANISM FOR EVALUATION OF THE BOARD:

Evaluation of all Board members is performed on an annual basis. The evaluation is performed by the Board, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.

In line with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2017/004, dated January 5, 2017 and the Companies Amendment Act, 2017 the Company adopted the recommended criteria by Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The criteria for performance evaluation covers the areas relevant to the functioning of the Board and Board Committees such as its composition, oversight and effectiveness, performance, skills and structure etc.

43. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company is in compliance with the applicable secretarial standards.

44. EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities except as mentioned:

1. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

2. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

3. Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: NA

4. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

5. Buy back shares: NA

6. Disclosure about revision: NA

7. Preferential Allotment of Shares: NA

Company has shifted its Registered Office from 5-8-354/1106, Office No. 1106, Ratna Block, Raghav Ratna Towers, Chirag Ali Lane, Hyderabad - 500001 Telangana To Amrutha Estates, 6th floor, H.no. 3-6-237/610, Lingapur LA Builders, Himayath nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana-500029 w.e.f., 28.09.2024.

45. CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC):

There is no application filed for corporate insolvency resolution process, by a financial or operational creditor or by the company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

46. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandate that the transfer, except transmission and transposition, of securities shall be carried out in dematerialized form only with effect from 1st April 2019. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system as well as to avoid frauds, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the depositories. The Company has, directly as well as through its RTA, sent intimation to shareholders who are holding shares in physical form, advising them to get the shares dematerialized

47. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions

48. INDUSTRY BASED DISCLOSURES AS MANDATED BY THE RESPECTIVE LAWS GOVERNING THE COMPANY:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

49. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels, to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company for their continued support for the growth of the Company.

ANNEXURE1 FORM MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

(Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and

Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel)

Rules, 2014

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

To,

The Members Trimurthi Limited

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Trimurthi Limited (hereinafter called "the Company"). Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys Books, Papers, Minutes Books, Forms and Returns filed and other Records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the company has, during the financial year commencing from 1st April, 2023 and ended 31st March, 2024

complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made herein after:

1. We have examined the books, papers, minutes book, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st of March, 2023 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made there under;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the Rules made there under;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed there under;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

2. Compliance status in respect of the provisions of the following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI ACT) is furnished hereunder for the financial year 2023-24: -

i. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; Complied with yearly and event-based disclosures, wherever applicable.

ii. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Amended Regulations 2018 Insider Trading Regulations; The Company has framed code of conduct for regulating & reporting trading by insiders and for fair disclosure and displayed the same on the Companys website i.e.,www.trimurthidrugs.com

iii. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; Not Applicable as the company has not issued any shares during the year under review.

iv. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021; Not Applicable as the Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options during the year under review.

v. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021; Not Applicable as the Company has not issued any debt securities during the year under review.

vi. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993, regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client; Not Applicable as the Company is not registered as Registrar to an Issue and Share Transfer Agent during the year under review. However, the company has Venture Capital and Corporate Investments Private Limited as its Share Transfer Agent.

vii. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021; Not Applicable as the company has not delisted/ proposed to delist its equity shares during the year under review.

viii. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018; Not Applicable as the Company has not bought back/ proposed to buyback any of its securities during the year under review.

ix. We further report that, having regard to the compliance system prevailing in the company and on examination of the relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof, on test check basis, the company has specifically compiled with:

• Food Safety and Standards Act 2006,

• Trade License Laws,

• Shops and Establishments Laws,

• GST Act

to the extent of their applicability to the company during the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and our examination and reporting is based on the documents, records and files as produced and shown to and the information and explanations as provided to us by the company and its management and the best of our judgment and understanding of the applicability of the different enactments upon the company. Further, to the best of our knowledge and understanding there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with its size and operation to monitor and ensure compliances with applicable laws.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 were complied with to the extent applicable.

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act,

Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above including the following:

a) During the year the Company has conducted 8 meetings of the Board of Directors, 7 meetings of the Audit committee, 1 Meeting of Stakeholder Relationship Committee and 1 meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting and 1 meeting of Independent Directors. We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company secretaries of India.

b) As per the information and explanations provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we report that

(i) the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made there under to the extent of:

• External Commercial Borrowings were not attracted to the Company under the financial year under report;

• Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was not attracted to the company under the financial year under report;

• Overseas Direct Investment by Residents in Joint Venture/Wholly Owned Subsidiary abroad was not attracted to the company under the financial year under report.

(ii) As per the information and explanations provided by the company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Audit, we report that the Company has not made any GDRs/ADRs or any Commercial Instrument under the financial year under report.

We further report that:

• The Company has a CFO, Ms. Vani Manda and Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Ms. Nishita Kalantri

• The Company has internal auditors namely M/s. PCN & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad.

• The website of the Company contains policies as specified by SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

• The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. There was change in the composition of the Board of Directors during the period under review and the same was carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

• Adequate notice of board meeting is given to all the directors along with agenda at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and meaningful participation at the meeting.

• As per the minutes of the meeting duly recorded and signed by the Chairman of the meeting, the decisions of the Board were unanimous and no dissenting views have been recorded.

• We, further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

• The Compliance by the company of applicable financial Laws like Direct and Indirect tax Laws has not been reviewed thoroughly in this audit since the same has been subject to review by statutory financial Audit and other designated professionals.

We further report that during the year under report, the Company has not undertaken

event/action having a major bearing on the companys affairs in pursuance of the above

referred laws, rules, regulations, guidelines, standards etc.

Annexure A

To

The Members of

Trimurthi Limited

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have relied on the reports given by the concerned professionals in verifying the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and books of accounts of the company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The compliance of provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the company.

ANNEXURE- 2 Form No. AOC-2

(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto:

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arms length basis: Not Applicable as all the Related Party Transactions have been entered into at an arms length basis.

(a) Name(s) of the related party and nature of relationship:

(b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions:

(c) Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transactions:

(d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any:

(e) Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions:

(f) Date of approval by the Board:

(g) Amount paid as advances, if any:

(h) Date on which the special resolution was passed in general meeting as required under first proviso to section 188:

2. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions at arms length basis:

Name(s) of the Related Party Nature of Relationship Duration of Contracts, Arrangements or Transactions Salient Terms of Contracts, Arrangements or Transactions Amount Arun kumar Bhangadia Chairman Father Remuneration Remuneration 228125 Ravi Bhangadia Chairman Remuneration Remuneration 160000 Adiyta Bhangadia Managing Director Remuneration Remuneration 160000 Nishita Kalantri Company Secretary Remuneration Remuneration 180000 Vani. M Chief Financial Officer Remuneration Remuneration 520000 Arun Kumar Bhangadia Chairman Father Rent Rent 120000

During the financial year 2023-24, all related party transactions entered into by the Company were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and were approved by the Audit Committee of the Company.