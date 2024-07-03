SectorFinance
Open₹24.15
Prev. Close₹24.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹24.15
Day's Low₹24.15
52 Week's High₹24.15
52 Week's Low₹8.1
Book Value₹9.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.03
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.75
-0.9
-0.86
0.7
Net Worth
7.35
7.2
7.24
8.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
3.5
0.92
1.45
5.74
yoy growth (%)
277.33
-36.13
-74.63
-3.58
Raw materials
-2.84
0
-0.32
-4.24
As % of sales
81.2
0
22.17
73.84
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.23
-0.06
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.2
0.13
0.08
0.6
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.33
-0.39
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.03
-0.06
-0.19
Working capital
1.37
-1.5
-0.84
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
277.33
-36.13
-74.63
-3.58
Op profit growth
-53.77
-18.59
-45.17
8.52
EBIT growth
50.64
47.78
-85.1
11.11
Net profit growth
53.57
427.68
-95.52
10.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
8.61
9.24
10.24
10.46
10.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.61
9.24
10.24
10.46
10.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.64
0.34
0.6
0.38
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Independent Director
Monam Kapoor
Independent Director
Gattu Gnana Prakash
Independent Director
Janardhan Das Kabra
Whole-time Director
Venkateshwarlu Pulluru
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trimurthi Ltd
Summary
Trimurthi Limited was formerly incorporated on December 13, 1994 with the name Trimurthi Securities Ltd. The name of the Company thereafter got changed from Trimurthi Securities Ltd to Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In September 2006, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the erstwhile Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd amalgamated with the Company. Also, the name of the Company was changed to Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and again to Trimurthi Limited in May, 2016.Initially, the company was engaged in finance and investments in securities. They ceased their operations due to the high volatility in the markets and voluntarily got de-registered as Non-Banking financial company. Thereafter, the company explored the possibilities of entering into pharmaceutical and drug industry by way of diversification.In November 2009, the Company received NS-EN ISO 9001:2008 / ISO 9001:2008 for marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products from Kvalitet Veritas Quality Assurance. They had been appointed as Authorized Distributors on all India level for Livewell Food products and ABLE, Pharma, in the Salon District of Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2010-11, the Company started their first Pharmacy Retail Outlet in Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad. Also, they started their second retail outlet at Inderbagh, Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad. The Company with its full capacity commenced the business operations in food industry business through its wholly owned subsidiary in 2018.The Co
Read More
The Trimurthi Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trimurthi Ltd is ₹24.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trimurthi Ltd is 0 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trimurthi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trimurthi Ltd is ₹8.1 and ₹24.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trimurthi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.69%, 3 Years at 53.33%, 1 Year at 104.83%, 6 Month at 27.51%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
