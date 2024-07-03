iifl-logo-icon 1
Trimurthi Ltd Share Price

24.15
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 24.15
  Day's High 24.15
  52 Wk High 24.15
  Prev. Close 24.15
  Day's Low 24.15
  52 Wk Low 8.1
  Turnover (lac) 0.02
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 9.02
  EPS 0.02
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 24.03
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Trimurthi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

24.15

Prev. Close

24.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

24.15

Day's Low

24.15

52 Week's High

24.15

52 Week's Low

8.1

Book Value

9.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.03

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Trimurthi Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Trimurthi Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trimurthi Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  Foreign Promoter
  Indian Promoter
  Institutions
  Non Institutions
  Custodies

Promoter- 66.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.56%

Non-Promoter- 33.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trimurthi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.75

-0.9

-0.86

0.7

Net Worth

7.35

7.2

7.24

8.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

3.5

0.92

1.45

5.74

yoy growth (%)

277.33

-36.13

-74.63

-3.58

Raw materials

-2.84

0

-0.32

-4.24

As % of sales

81.2

0

22.17

73.84

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.23

-0.06

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.2

0.13

0.08

0.6

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.33

-0.39

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.03

-0.06

-0.19

Working capital

1.37

-1.5

-0.84

0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

277.33

-36.13

-74.63

-3.58

Op profit growth

-53.77

-18.59

-45.17

8.52

EBIT growth

50.64

47.78

-85.1

11.11

Net profit growth

53.57

427.68

-95.52

10.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

8.61

9.24

10.24

10.46

10.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.61

9.24

10.24

10.46

10.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.64

0.34

0.6

0.38

0.21

Trimurthi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield (%)
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value (₹)
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trimurthi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Monam Kapoor

Independent Director

Gattu Gnana Prakash

Independent Director

Janardhan Das Kabra

Whole-time Director

Venkateshwarlu Pulluru

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trimurthi Ltd

Summary

Trimurthi Limited was formerly incorporated on December 13, 1994 with the name Trimurthi Securities Ltd. The name of the Company thereafter got changed from Trimurthi Securities Ltd to Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In September 2006, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the erstwhile Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd amalgamated with the Company. Also, the name of the Company was changed to Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and again to Trimurthi Limited in May, 2016.Initially, the company was engaged in finance and investments in securities. They ceased their operations due to the high volatility in the markets and voluntarily got de-registered as Non-Banking financial company. Thereafter, the company explored the possibilities of entering into pharmaceutical and drug industry by way of diversification.In November 2009, the Company received NS-EN ISO 9001:2008 / ISO 9001:2008 for marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products from Kvalitet Veritas Quality Assurance. They had been appointed as Authorized Distributors on all India level for Livewell Food products and ABLE, Pharma, in the Salon District of Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2010-11, the Company started their first Pharmacy Retail Outlet in Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad. Also, they started their second retail outlet at Inderbagh, Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad. The Company with its full capacity commenced the business operations in food industry business through its wholly owned subsidiary in 2018.The Co
Company FAQs

What is the Trimurthi Ltd share price today?

The Trimurthi Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trimurthi Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trimurthi Ltd is ₹24.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trimurthi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trimurthi Ltd is 0 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trimurthi Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trimurthi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trimurthi Ltd is ₹8.1 and ₹24.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trimurthi Ltd?

Trimurthi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.69%, 3 Years at 53.33%, 1 Year at 104.83%, 6 Month at 27.51%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trimurthi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trimurthi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.44 %

