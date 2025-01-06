Trimurthi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.2
0.13
0.08
0.6
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.33
-0.39
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.03
-0.06
-0.19
Working capital
1.37
-1.5
-0.84
0.27
Other operating items
Operating
1.39
-1.73
-1.21
0.4
Capital expenditure
-2.82
0.14
0.1
0.24
Free cash flow
-1.42
-1.59
-1.11
0.64
Equity raised
6.67
6.48
6.57
5.86
Investing
-1.17
1.61
1.08
0.3
Financing
0
0
0.02
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.08
6.49
6.55
6.83
