Trimurthi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.15
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Trimurthi FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.2

0.13

0.08

0.6

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.33

-0.39

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.03

-0.06

-0.19

Working capital

1.37

-1.5

-0.84

0.27

Other operating items

Operating

1.39

-1.73

-1.21

0.4

Capital expenditure

-2.82

0.14

0.1

0.24

Free cash flow

-1.42

-1.59

-1.11

0.64

Equity raised

6.67

6.48

6.57

5.86

Investing

-1.17

1.61

1.08

0.3

Financing

0

0

0.02

0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.08

6.49

6.55

6.83

