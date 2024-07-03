iifl-logo-icon 1
Trimurthi Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24.15
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

7.92

6.73

7.58

7.91

7.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.92

6.73

7.58

7.91

7.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.51

0.3

0.39

0.03

0.02

Total Income

8.44

7.03

7.97

7.93

7.49

Total Expenditure

8.86

7.28

7.99

7.95

7.21

PBIDT

-0.43

-0.25

-0.02

-0.02

0.28

Interest

0

0.05

0.09

0.1

0.13

PBDT

-0.43

-0.3

-0.11

-0.11

0.15

Depreciation

0.13

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0.05

0.11

Deferred Tax

-0.09

0.02

0.01

-0.08

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.46

-0.47

-0.29

-0.24

-0.14

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

-0.01

0.02

0.05

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.45

-0.46

-0.31

-0.29

-0.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.45

-0.46

-0.31

-0.29

-0.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.56

-0.57

-0.38

-0.36

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

29,00,600

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

35.81

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

51,99,400

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

64.19

PBIDTM(%)

-5.42

-3.71

-0.26

-0.25

3.74

PBDTM(%)

-5.42

-4.45

-1.45

-1.39

2

PATM(%)

-5.8

-6.98

-3.82

-3.03

-1.87

