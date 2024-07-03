Trimurthi Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
7.92
6.73
7.58
7.91
7.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.92
6.73
7.58
7.91
7.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.51
0.3
0.39
0.03
0.02
Total Income
8.44
7.03
7.97
7.93
7.49
Total Expenditure
8.86
7.28
7.99
7.95
7.21
PBIDT
-0.43
-0.25
-0.02
-0.02
0.28
Interest
0
0.05
0.09
0.1
0.13
PBDT
-0.43
-0.3
-0.11
-0.11
0.15
Depreciation
0.13
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0.05
0.11
Deferred Tax
-0.09
0.02
0.01
-0.08
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.46
-0.47
-0.29
-0.24
-0.14
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.01
0.02
0.05
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.45
-0.46
-0.31
-0.29
-0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.45
-0.46
-0.31
-0.29
-0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.56
-0.57
-0.38
-0.36
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
29,00,600
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
35.81
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
51,99,400
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
64.19
PBIDTM(%)
-5.42
-3.71
-0.26
-0.25
3.74
PBDTM(%)
-5.42
-4.45
-1.45
-1.39
2
PATM(%)
-5.8
-6.98
-3.82
-3.03
-1.87
