iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trimurthi Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.15
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trimurthi Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

3.5

0.92

1.45

5.74

yoy growth (%)

277.33

-36.13

-74.63

-3.58

Raw materials

-2.84

0

-0.32

-4.24

As % of sales

81.2

0

22.17

73.84

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.23

-0.06

-0.33

As % of sales

6.16

25.73

4.27

5.76

Other costs

-0.26

-0.29

-0.58

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.43

31.81

40.24

4.98

Operating profit

0.18

0.39

0.48

0.88

OPM

5.2

42.45

33.3

15.4

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.33

-0.39

-0.28

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.07

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0.2

0.13

0.08

0.6

Taxes

-0.05

-0.03

-0.06

-0.19

Tax rate

-26.11

-27.52

-78.79

-31.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.09

0.01

0.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

0.09

0.01

0.41

yoy growth (%)

53.57

427.68

-95.52

10.19

NPM

4.29

10.56

1.27

7.24

Trimurthi : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trimurthi Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.