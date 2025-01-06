Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
3.5
0.92
1.45
5.74
yoy growth (%)
277.33
-36.13
-74.63
-3.58
Raw materials
-2.84
0
-0.32
-4.24
As % of sales
81.2
0
22.17
73.84
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.23
-0.06
-0.33
As % of sales
6.16
25.73
4.27
5.76
Other costs
-0.26
-0.29
-0.58
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.43
31.81
40.24
4.98
Operating profit
0.18
0.39
0.48
0.88
OPM
5.2
42.45
33.3
15.4
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.33
-0.39
-0.28
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.07
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0.2
0.13
0.08
0.6
Taxes
-0.05
-0.03
-0.06
-0.19
Tax rate
-26.11
-27.52
-78.79
-31.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.09
0.01
0.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
0.09
0.01
0.41
yoy growth (%)
53.57
427.68
-95.52
10.19
NPM
4.29
10.56
1.27
7.24
