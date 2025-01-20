Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.71
-9.98
10.57
-3.58
Op profit growth
-51.66
-19.18
-22.94
8.52
EBIT growth
-26.95
21.34
-55.32
11.11
Net profit growth
-111.07
16.41
-79.52
10.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.89
9.63
10.73
15.4
EBIT margin
2.65
5.84
4.33
10.72
Net profit margin
-0.11
1.73
1.34
7.24
RoCE
1.94
2.78
2.32
5.33
RoNW
-0.02
0.21
0.18
0.92
RoA
-0.02
0.2
0.17
0.9
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.04
0.16
0.18
0.51
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.24
-0.31
-0.39
0.16
Book value per share
14.24
14.25
14.11
14.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
195.5
54.18
47.5
13
P/CEPS
-31.35
-27.9
-21.39
41.15
P/B
0.54
0.6
0.6
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
15.47
8.16
9.8
4.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-82.75
-33.61
-47.71
-31.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.96
38.31
43.68
53.07
Inventory days
29
29.05
22.13
20.65
Creditor days
-19.23
-30.03
-17.06
-2.62
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.85
-544.32
-69.93
-95.38
Net debt / equity
0.03
-0.12
-0.01
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
1.5
-2.59
-0.32
-1.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.29
-71.94
-72.35
-73.84
Employee costs
-6.81
-10.57
-5.64
-5.76
Other costs
-7.99
-7.84
-11.26
-4.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.