iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trimurthi Ltd Key Ratios

24.15
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trimurthi Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.71

-9.98

10.57

-3.58

Op profit growth

-51.66

-19.18

-22.94

8.52

EBIT growth

-26.95

21.34

-55.32

11.11

Net profit growth

-111.07

16.41

-79.52

10.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.89

9.63

10.73

15.4

EBIT margin

2.65

5.84

4.33

10.72

Net profit margin

-0.11

1.73

1.34

7.24

RoCE

1.94

2.78

2.32

5.33

RoNW

-0.02

0.21

0.18

0.92

RoA

-0.02

0.2

0.17

0.9

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.04

0.16

0.18

0.51

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.24

-0.31

-0.39

0.16

Book value per share

14.24

14.25

14.11

14.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

195.5

54.18

47.5

13

P/CEPS

-31.35

-27.9

-21.39

41.15

P/B

0.54

0.6

0.6

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

15.47

8.16

9.8

4.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-82.75

-33.61

-47.71

-31.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.96

38.31

43.68

53.07

Inventory days

29

29.05

22.13

20.65

Creditor days

-19.23

-30.03

-17.06

-2.62

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.85

-544.32

-69.93

-95.38

Net debt / equity

0.03

-0.12

-0.01

-0.11

Net debt / op. profit

1.5

-2.59

-0.32

-1.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.29

-71.94

-72.35

-73.84

Employee costs

-6.81

-10.57

-5.64

-5.76

Other costs

-7.99

-7.84

-11.26

-4.98

Trimurthi : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trimurthi Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.