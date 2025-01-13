Trimurthi Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.75
-0.9
-0.86
0.7
Net Worth
7.35
7.2
7.24
8.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.36
7.2
7.24
8.8
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.17
1.96
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.06
2.78
0.59
3.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.06
Networking Capital
4
3.9
2.01
3.15
Inventories
1.19
0.82
0.53
0.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.19
0.1
0.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.81
2.95
1.39
2.83
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.05
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.12
0.27
2.6
1.74
Total Assets
7.36
7.19
7.23
8.81
