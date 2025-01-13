iifl-logo-icon 1
Trimurthi Ltd Balance Sheet

24.15
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:51:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.75

-0.9

-0.86

0.7

Net Worth

7.35

7.2

7.24

8.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.36

7.2

7.24

8.8

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.17

1.96

0.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.06

2.78

0.59

3.64

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.06

Networking Capital

4

3.9

2.01

3.15

Inventories

1.19

0.82

0.53

0.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.19

0.1

0.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.81

2.95

1.39

2.83

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.05

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.12

0.27

2.6

1.74

Total Assets

7.36

7.19

7.23

8.81

