Trimurthi Ltd Quarterly Results

24.15
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

1.24

1.36

0.69

1.11

2.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.24

1.36

0.69

1.11

2.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.07

0.13

0.07

0.32

Total Income

1.3

1.43

0.81

1.18

2.79

Total Expenditure

1.43

1.51

2.32

2.08

2.31

PBIDT

-0.13

-0.07

-1.51

-0.9

0.47

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.13

-0.07

-1.51

-0.9

0.47

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

-0.03

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.1

0.06

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.09

-0.11

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.15

-0.09

-1.57

-0.74

0.35

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

-0.02

-0.22

-0.11

0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.13

-0.07

-1.35

-0.62

0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.13

-0.07

-1.35

-0.62

0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.19

-0.11

-1.67

-0.77

0.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

26,79,267

26,79,267

29,00,600

29,00,600

26,79,267

Public Shareholding (%)

33.08

33.08

35.81

35.81

33.08

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

54,20,733

54,20,733

51,99,400

51,99,400

54,20,733

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

66.92

66.92

64.19

64.19

66.92

PBIDTM(%)

-10.48

-5.14

-218.84

-81.08

19.1

PBDTM(%)

-10.48

-5.14

-218.84

-81.08

19.1

PATM(%)

-12.09

-6.61

-227.53

-66.66

14.22

