Trimurthi Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
1.24
1.36
0.69
1.11
2.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.24
1.36
0.69
1.11
2.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.07
0.13
0.07
0.32
Total Income
1.3
1.43
0.81
1.18
2.79
Total Expenditure
1.43
1.51
2.32
2.08
2.31
PBIDT
-0.13
-0.07
-1.51
-0.9
0.47
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.13
-0.07
-1.51
-0.9
0.47
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
-0.03
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.1
0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.09
-0.11
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.15
-0.09
-1.57
-0.74
0.35
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.02
-0.22
-0.11
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.13
-0.07
-1.35
-0.62
0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.13
-0.07
-1.35
-0.62
0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.19
-0.11
-1.67
-0.77
0.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
26,79,267
26,79,267
29,00,600
29,00,600
26,79,267
Public Shareholding (%)
33.08
33.08
35.81
35.81
33.08
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
54,20,733
54,20,733
51,99,400
51,99,400
54,20,733
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
66.92
66.92
64.19
64.19
66.92
PBIDTM(%)
-10.48
-5.14
-218.84
-81.08
19.1
PBDTM(%)
-10.48
-5.14
-218.84
-81.08
19.1
PATM(%)
-12.09
-6.61
-227.53
-66.66
14.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.