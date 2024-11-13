Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Trimurthi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 05.00 P.M at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia to discuss the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and take note of Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. To take note of the Certificate of Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of the Director of the Company. 5. Any other item with the approval of the chairman. With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November 2024, at 05:00 PM and concluded at 10:30 PM, at the registered office of the Company inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered, reviewed and approved the Un-audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and half yearly Ended 30th September 2024. 2. Considered, reviewed and taken note of the Limited Review Report on the un-audited financial statements of the Company for quarter and half yearly ended 30th September 2024. 3. Taken note of the Compliance Certificate submitted in compliance with SEBI (LODR), 2015. 4. Reviewed and approved the related party transactions for the Quarter and half yearly Ended 30th September 2024. The said meeting commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 10:30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Trimurthi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Trimurthi Ltd. is scheduled to be held on 14th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. Increase ln Authorized Capital; 2. Issuance of Convertible Warrants; 3. Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM); 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for E-Voting; 5. Mr. Samala Laxmans appointment as an Additional Director of the Company in the Non-Executive Category; 6. Any other Business Activity with the permission of chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/10/2024 has been revised to 21/10/2024 With reference to our prior intimation dated 7th October 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Trimurthi Ltd. which was scheduled to be held on 14th October 2024 has been rescheduled to 21st October 2024. (The Board Meeting to be held on 14/10/2024 has been revised to 21/10/2024. ) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024

Trimurthi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Name change amendment of objects etc. Change in auditors, directors etc., (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Trimurthi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares under Preferential issue

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 11th June, 2024 has considered and approved the allotment of 19,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at par amounting to Rs. 1,90,00,000/- to Acquirers cum Promoters & Non-Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis through Resolution passed on 5th April 2024 by means of Postal Ballot via Remote e-voting pursuant to the provisions of Section 42, 62 and other applicable provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 for which In Principle approval has been received from BSE Limited vide Letter no. LOD/PREF/AB/FIP/337/2024-25 dated 29th May, 2024. Allotment of Equity Shares under Preferential issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

Trimurthi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

Trimurthi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss/ finalize the proposal for Issue of Equity Shares of the Company on Preferential Basis towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 5th March, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. Subject to the approval of the members of the Company the Board has decided to issue and allot Equity Shares of the Company on a Preferential Basis to Proposed Promoter and Promoter Group and Strategic Investors (Non-Promoters) as per the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. 2. Draft Postal Ballot Notice Approved 3. Mr. Artham Someswara Rao, (ACS: 18979 CP No.: 19530) of M/s A. Someswara Rao & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Hyderabad, is appointed as the Scrutinizer for conducting Postal Ballot process/ Remote E- voting process in fair and transparent manner. 4. Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to cast their vote by Postal Ballot only through Remote E-voting shall be Friday, 1st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024