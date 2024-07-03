Trimurthi Ltd Summary

Trimurthi Limited was formerly incorporated on December 13, 1994 with the name Trimurthi Securities Ltd. The name of the Company thereafter got changed from Trimurthi Securities Ltd to Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In September 2006, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the erstwhile Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd amalgamated with the Company. Also, the name of the Company was changed to Trimurthi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and again to Trimurthi Limited in May, 2016.Initially, the company was engaged in finance and investments in securities. They ceased their operations due to the high volatility in the markets and voluntarily got de-registered as Non-Banking financial company. Thereafter, the company explored the possibilities of entering into pharmaceutical and drug industry by way of diversification.In November 2009, the Company received NS-EN ISO 9001:2008 / ISO 9001:2008 for marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products from Kvalitet Veritas Quality Assurance. They had been appointed as Authorized Distributors on all India level for Livewell Food products and ABLE, Pharma, in the Salon District of Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2010-11, the Company started their first Pharmacy Retail Outlet in Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad. Also, they started their second retail outlet at Inderbagh, Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad. The Company with its full capacity commenced the business operations in food industry business through its wholly owned subsidiary in 2018.The Company started their operations in State of West Bengal. Also, they started marketing of their products in Assam and with that they marked their presence in the eastern part of India.