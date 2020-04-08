iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trimurthi Ltd EGM

24.15
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Trimurthi CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM21 Oct 202418 Nov 2024
An Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Monday, 18 November, 2024 4:00P.M., through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act. 2013 read with MCA General Circular No. 14/2020 dated 08.04.2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated 13.04.2020, General Circular No. 222020 dated 15.06.2020. General Circular No. 33/2020 dated 28.09.2020, General Circular No, 39/2020 dated 31.12.2020. General Circular No.10/2021dated 23.06.2021, General Circular No. 20/2021 dated 08.12.2021, General Circular No. 32022 dated 05.05.2022, General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28.12.2022, General Circular No. 11/2022 dated 28.12.2022, General Circular No. 09/2023 dated 25.09.2023 and General Circular No. 09/2024 dated 19.09.2024 to transact the above business. Outcome and Summary Proceedings of the EGM held on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. via VC (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)

Trimurthi: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trimurthi Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.