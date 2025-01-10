To

The Members,

Trinity League India Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Trinity League India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income) for the year ended, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss and other comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide opinion on these matters. Since the companys operations are limited, we have not determined any key audit matters for reporting.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibilities for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: Since there is no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year and therefore the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act are not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the Note No. 2.21 of standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The company does not have any foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including for derivative contracts, if any, in respect of which any provision is required to be made under the applicable law and Indian Accounting Standards.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred during the year to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

(iv) (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the current year.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S. K. Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 000478N Sd/- CA Jayant Kumar (Partner) M. No. 518718 UDIN: 24518718BKFYNC8343 Date: May 24, 2024 Place: Noida

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone financial statements

Referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Trinity League India Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) 1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details the basis of available information.

2) The Company does not have Intangible Assets, therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Hence, this clause is not applicable to the company.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. The Company does not have Intangible Assets during the year.

e) According to information & explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The company is a service company. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventory. Thus paragraph 2(i)(a) is not applicable to the company.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us and examination of books of accounts and other records produced before us, company is not having any working capital borrowings from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with banks or financial institutions pursuant to terms of sanction letters for working capital limits secured by current assets are not applicable to the company. Thus paragraph 2(ii)(b) is not applicable to the company

During the year the Company has not made investment, provided any guarantee & security for any companies / parties.

a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Amount in lacs Aggregate Amount granted during the year Rs 55.67 Lacs Group Company Balance Outstanding as at Balance Sheet Rs 247.66 Lacs Group Company

b) In our opinion, terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are. Prime facie are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments of principal and interest amounts are generally been regular as stipulated.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year , has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdues of existing loans to the same parties

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii) f of the Order is not applicable .

(iii) Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans made during the year. During the year company has not made any investment, provides any security and any guarantee in respect of which provision of section 185 & 186 of the Act are applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act is not applicable to the company.

(vi) In respect of Statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, which were outstanding as March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(viii) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon to the lender.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, during the year no money is raised by way of term loans. Hence, this clause is not applicable to the company

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that company has not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures

. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures.

(ix) a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) and accordingly, clause 3( x) b of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b)We have not submitted any report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been submitted filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this audit report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xi) c of the order are not applicable.

(xi) In our opinion company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and their details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiii) a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of Companies Act.

(xv) a) In our Opinion the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities therefore the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xvii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management business plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xix) With respect to CSR contribution under section 135 of the Act:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, provisions related to CSR is not applicable to the company. Therefore, provisions of clause xx(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, provisions related to CSR is not applicable to the company. Therefore, provisions of clause xx(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For S. K. Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 000478N Sd/- CA Jayant Kumar (Partner) M. No. 518718 UDIN: 24518718BKFYNC8343 Date: May 24, 2024 Place: Noida

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone financial statements

[Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date on the s t a n d a l o n e financial statements of Trinity League India Limited for year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Trinity League India Limited (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting, assessing the risk that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these stand alone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or tha t the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statement and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statement were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.