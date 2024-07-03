iifl-logo-icon 1
Trinity League India Ltd Share Price

13.32
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.99
  • Day's High14.68
  • 52 Wk High25.69
  • Prev. Close13.99
  • Day's Low13.3
  • 52 Wk Low 12.06
  • Turnover (lac)1.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Trinity League India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.99

Prev. Close

13.99

Turnover(Lac.)

1.73

Day's High

14.68

Day's Low

13.3

52 Week's High

25.69

52 Week's Low

12.06

Book Value

3.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Trinity League India Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Trinity League India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Trinity League India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.01%

Non-Promoter- 38.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trinity League India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.92

7.92

5.07

5.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.78

-1.57

-2.11

-2.19

Net Worth

3.14

6.35

2.96

2.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.14

0.5

0

0.25

yoy growth (%)

-70.62

0

-100

-82.15

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.14

-0.17

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.08

0.14

-0.25

-0.2

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

-0.29

-0.27

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.62

0

-100

-82.15

Op profit growth

-167.62

-173.44

15.97

-127.63

EBIT growth

-158.21

-158.05

23.77

-131.54

Net profit growth

-167.58

-147.52

21.55

-131.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.06

3.36

1.79

0.76

0.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.06

3.36

1.79

0.76

0.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.11

0.14

0.2

0.21

Trinity League India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trinity League India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D K Jain

Director

Madhulika Jain

Independent Director

Shashank Chandhok

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Kumar Srivatsava

Independent Director

Neeraj Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trinity League India Ltd

Summary

Trinity League India Ltd. (formerly known Dr. Wellmans Homoeopathic Laboratory Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in 1988 and became a public limited company in Feb.95. The company was promoted by Gurmeet Singh Dhingra. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of homoeopathic medicines, health care products and herbal hair care products. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at its two units in Delhi. In 1995-96, the company embarked upon an expansion-cum-modernisation programme to increase its production capacity of liquid oral patent medicines section; biochemic generic medicines section; biochemic patents section; tincture dilution section; and cosmetic hair care products section and to add production facilities for new cosmetic range comprising of creams, ointments and toothpaste.In 1996-97, the company launched the homeopathic medicine in blister packs, a entirely new concept in India. It received enthusiastic response from the market of these products.The name of Company was changed from Dr. Wellmans Homoeopathic Laboratory Ltd. to Trinity League India Ltd. effective on 30 July, 2012.
Company FAQs

What is the Trinity League India Ltd share price today?

The Trinity League India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trinity League India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trinity League India Ltd is ₹10.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trinity League India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trinity League India Ltd is 0 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trinity League India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trinity League India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trinity League India Ltd is ₹12.06 and ₹25.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trinity League India Ltd?

Trinity League India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.87%, 3 Years at 4.73%, 1 Year at -15.26%, 6 Month at -17.56%, 3 Month at -9.74% and 1 Month at -6.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trinity League India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trinity League India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.99 %

