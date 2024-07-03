Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹13.99
Prev. Close₹13.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.73
Day's High₹14.68
Day's Low₹13.3
52 Week's High₹25.69
52 Week's Low₹12.06
Book Value₹3.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.92
7.92
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.78
-1.57
-2.11
-2.19
Net Worth
3.14
6.35
2.96
2.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.14
0.5
0
0.25
yoy growth (%)
-70.62
0
-100
-82.15
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.14
-0.17
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.08
0.14
-0.25
-0.2
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
-0.29
-0.27
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.62
0
-100
-82.15
Op profit growth
-167.62
-173.44
15.97
-127.63
EBIT growth
-158.21
-158.05
23.77
-131.54
Net profit growth
-167.58
-147.52
21.55
-131.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.06
3.36
1.79
0.76
0.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.06
3.36
1.79
0.76
0.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.11
0.14
0.2
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D K Jain
Director
Madhulika Jain
Independent Director
Shashank Chandhok
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Kumar Srivatsava
Independent Director
Neeraj Jha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trinity League India Ltd
Summary
Trinity League India Ltd. (formerly known Dr. Wellmans Homoeopathic Laboratory Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in 1988 and became a public limited company in Feb.95. The company was promoted by Gurmeet Singh Dhingra. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of homoeopathic medicines, health care products and herbal hair care products. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at its two units in Delhi. In 1995-96, the company embarked upon an expansion-cum-modernisation programme to increase its production capacity of liquid oral patent medicines section; biochemic generic medicines section; biochemic patents section; tincture dilution section; and cosmetic hair care products section and to add production facilities for new cosmetic range comprising of creams, ointments and toothpaste.In 1996-97, the company launched the homeopathic medicine in blister packs, a entirely new concept in India. It received enthusiastic response from the market of these products.The name of Company was changed from Dr. Wellmans Homoeopathic Laboratory Ltd. to Trinity League India Ltd. effective on 30 July, 2012.
The Trinity League India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trinity League India Ltd is ₹10.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trinity League India Ltd is 0 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trinity League India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trinity League India Ltd is ₹12.06 and ₹25.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trinity League India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.87%, 3 Years at 4.73%, 1 Year at -15.26%, 6 Month at -17.56%, 3 Month at -9.74% and 1 Month at -6.67%.
