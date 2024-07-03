iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trinity League India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

13
(-0.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.06

3.25

0.99

0.22

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.06

3.25

0.99

0.22

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.03

0

0.14

0.16

Total Income

0.25

3.28

0.99

0.36

0.16

Total Expenditure

1.48

2.88

2.04

0.87

0.2

PBIDT

-1.23

0.4

-1.04

-0.51

-0.04

Interest

0

0.1

0.06

0.05

0.03

PBDT

-1.23

0.3

-1.1

-0.56

-0.07

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.05

0.05

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.06

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.28

0.17

-1.15

-0.61

-0.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.28

0.17

-1.15

-0.61

-0.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.28

0.17

-1.15

-0.61

-0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.61

0.33

-2.28

-1.2

-0.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.92

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2,050

12.3

-105.05

-231.81

0

PBDTM(%)

-2,050

9.23

-111.11

-254.54

0

PATM(%)

-2,133.33

5.23

-116.16

-277.27

0

Trinity League: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinity League India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.