Trinity League India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.06
3.25
0.99
0.22
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.06
3.25
0.99
0.22
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.03
0
0.14
0.16
Total Income
0.25
3.28
0.99
0.36
0.16
Total Expenditure
1.48
2.88
2.04
0.87
0.2
PBIDT
-1.23
0.4
-1.04
-0.51
-0.04
Interest
0
0.1
0.06
0.05
0.03
PBDT
-1.23
0.3
-1.1
-0.56
-0.07
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.05
0.05
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.06
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.28
0.17
-1.15
-0.61
-0.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.28
0.17
-1.15
-0.61
-0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.28
0.17
-1.15
-0.61
-0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.61
0.33
-2.28
-1.2
-0.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.92
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2,050
12.3
-105.05
-231.81
0
PBDTM(%)
-2,050
9.23
-111.11
-254.54
0
PATM(%)
-2,133.33
5.23
-116.16
-277.27
0
