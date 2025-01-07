iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trinity League India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.1
(-1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinity League India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.14

0.5

0

0.25

yoy growth (%)

-70.62

0

-100

-82.15

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.14

-0.17

-0.08

As % of sales

83.62

28.4

0

32.63

Other costs

-0.13

-0.19

-0.04

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.29

39.49

0

142.05

Operating profit

-0.1

0.16

-0.21

-0.18

OPM

-73.92

32.1

0

-74.69

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

-5.55

0

Other income

0.06

0.02

0

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.08

0.14

-0.25

-0.2

Taxes

0

-0.02

0

0

Tax rate

-5.63

-18.53

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.08

0.11

-0.25

-0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.08

0.11

-0.25

-0.2

yoy growth (%)

-167.58

-147.52

21.55

-131.94

NPM

-54.88

23.85

0

-81.81

Trinity League : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinity League India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.