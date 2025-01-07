Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.14
0.5
0
0.25
yoy growth (%)
-70.62
0
-100
-82.15
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.14
-0.17
-0.08
As % of sales
83.62
28.4
0
32.63
Other costs
-0.13
-0.19
-0.04
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.29
39.49
0
142.05
Operating profit
-0.1
0.16
-0.21
-0.18
OPM
-73.92
32.1
0
-74.69
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
-5.55
0
Other income
0.06
0.02
0
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.08
0.14
-0.25
-0.2
Taxes
0
-0.02
0
0
Tax rate
-5.63
-18.53
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
0.11
-0.25
-0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
0.11
-0.25
-0.2
yoy growth (%)
-167.58
-147.52
21.55
-131.94
NPM
-54.88
23.85
0
-81.81
