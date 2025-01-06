iifl-logo-icon 1
Trinity League India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.32
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Trinity League FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.08

0.14

-0.25

-0.2

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

-0.29

-0.27

0.04

Other operating items

Operating

-0.3

-0.2

-0.55

-0.19

Capital expenditure

-0.75

0

0.06

0

Free cash flow

-1.05

-0.2

-0.49

-0.19

Equity raised

-5.03

-5.29

-4.97

-4.34

Investing

-0.21

0.63

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.3

-4.87

-5.47

-4.54

