Trinity League India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.08
0.14
-0.25
-0.2
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
-0.29
-0.27
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.3
-0.2
-0.55
-0.19
Capital expenditure
-0.75
0
0.06
0
Free cash flow
-1.05
-0.2
-0.49
-0.19
Equity raised
-5.03
-5.29
-4.97
-4.34
Investing
-0.21
0.63
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.3
-4.87
-5.47
-4.54
