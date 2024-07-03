iifl-logo-icon 1
Trinity League India Ltd. (formerly known Dr. Wellmans Homoeopathic Laboratory Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company in 1988 and became a public limited company in Feb.95. The company was promoted by Gurmeet Singh Dhingra. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of homoeopathic medicines, health care products and herbal hair care products. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at its two units in Delhi. In 1995-96, the company embarked upon an expansion-cum-modernisation programme to increase its production capacity of liquid oral patent medicines section; biochemic generic medicines section; biochemic patents section; tincture dilution section; and cosmetic hair care products section and to add production facilities for new cosmetic range comprising of creams, ointments and toothpaste.In 1996-97, the company launched the homeopathic medicine in blister packs, a entirely new concept in India. It received enthusiastic response from the market of these products.The name of Company was changed from Dr. Wellmans Homoeopathic Laboratory Ltd. to Trinity League India Ltd. effective on 30 July, 2012.

