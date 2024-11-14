iifl-logo-icon 1
Trinity League India Ltd Board Meeting

Trinity League CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30.09.2024 In continuation of our intimation dated November 11, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 read with schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors was held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 and inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 were approved based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report was taken on record. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:30 p.m. The closure of trading window will end 48 hours after the results are made public on November 14, 2024. We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Boards Report for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to approve the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. We are hereby submitting the outcome of the Board Meeting held today on Friday, September 6, 2024.
Board Meeting15 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 We are pleased to submit the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Independent Auditors We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors was held on Monday, July 15, 2024 and inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 were approved based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report was taken on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Approval of the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine-months ended on 31.12.2023. Please find enclosed the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Reports. The meeting of the Board of Directors was commenced at 02:30 PM and concluded at 03:45 PM. The meeting of the Board of Directors was held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 and inter-alia the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 were approved based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

