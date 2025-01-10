TO THE MEMBERS OF

TRIO MERCANTILE AND TRADING LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Trio Mercantile and Trading Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as of March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair viewexcept for complying with the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (hereinafter referred as "the Account Rules") of having an accounting software with the feature of audit trail for maintaining of books of accounts, in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of loss for the year and other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements under the provisions of the act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 External Confirmations Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: Positive external confirmation request was sent through electronic mode. Most confirmations for the same were not received. The Company seeks and had sought confirmations from vendors and customers during the year. Revised assessed risk and modify our audit procedures to mitigate these risks; In such events, we auditors performed alternative audit procedures. Obtained a reliable assurance pertaining to transactions with confirming parties, in sense for accurate and complete process of routine and significant classes of transactions such as revenue, purchases, etc.; This matter is considered to be key audit matter. Selected samples and tested the effectiveness of controls related to accuracy and completeness of transactions in totality considering the frequency and regularity of transactions; Performed alternative audit procedures like For accounts receivable balances: scrutiny of ledger accounts and verification of subsequent receipts; For accounts payable balances: scrutiny of ledger accounts and other documents/records, such as bills from vendors and subsequent payments 2 Carrying value of Receivables Principal Audit Procedures As at March 31,2024, receivables constitutes Nil of total assets of the Company. The Company is required to regularly assess the recoverability of its Receivables. Tested the ageing of trade receivables and receipts subsequent to the year-end; Recoverability of Receivables was highly significant to our audit due to the value of amounts which also represents significant portion of the Companys working capital. Evaluated Managements assessment of the current financial situation of the major entities whose balances are receivable as at the year-end. Expected credit loss involves judgement as it must reflect information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future conditions, as well as the time value of money. Management has made provision for expected credit loss NIL. Assessed the Companys expected credit loss calculations made in determining the recoverable amount. Sent and obtained confirmations for major parties possible. On the basis of above audit procedures performed we conclude that there have been substantial delays in receipts and subsequent receipts have not been significant. In view of the above, we are unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence and are unable to comment on adequacy of loss provision, valuation and recoverability of balance outstanding.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this our auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatement in the financial statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of the reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statement may be influenced. We considered quantitative materiality and qualitative factor in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the result of our work, and (ii) evaluating the effects of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

15. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those booksand the audit trail feature is not complied;

c) the Balance sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement, and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standard specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company has pending litigations with the Income Tax Department that might impact its financial position;

ii. the Company does not have any long term contract including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) of point no. iv contains any material misstatement.

v. The management has represented, that, the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. In accordance with the guidance note issued by the ICAI on the reporting of audit trail under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and auditors) rules, 2014, we have checked the requirement of maintenance of audit trail feature in the accounting software.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software (i.e. Tally Prime) for maintaining its books of account which does have a feature of recording audit trail facility but not enabled by the Company.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Trio Mercantile and Trading Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant, and equipment :

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its asset under property, plant & equipment, including its quantitative details and situation.

(B) The Company does not hold any intangible assets.

(b) The management of the Company has physically verified the assets during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed during such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company holds no immovable property.

(d) The company doesnt hold any property or intangible asset. It has not revalued its plant & equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the company doesnt hold any inventory during the trade and consequently has no inventory as on the balance sheet date. The closing stock of the company consists of shares and securities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits over Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from the bank based on the security of current assets.

iii. The company has not made investments in or provided any guarantee or security during the year. However it has granted unsecured loans or advances to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties.

(a) (A) Based on the explanations provided to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

(B) The company has granted loans or advances to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as mentioned below:

Particulars Amount in Hundred Aggregate amount during the year - others (10739.34) Balance outstanding as per balance sheet 2614471.81

(b) the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated. Normally interest is received but in some cases it is not received regularly and there is delay in receipt of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the management has taken reasonable steps for recovery of the principal and interest.

(e) The loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans are not granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations are given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act concerning the loans, making investments, and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposited from the public. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order does not apply to the Company.

vii. Statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, employees state insurance, value added tax, goods and service tax, the duty of customs, service tax, cess, and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations are given to us, no undisputed amounts are payable in respect of provident fund, sales tax, income taxemployees state insurance, value added tax, the duty of customs, service tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of duty of customs, goods and service tax, and value added tax that has not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.However, the company has a disputed income tax liability of Rs. 1,43,20,654/- for which appeal has been filed with the department.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any defaults in repayment of loans or other borrowings or the payment of interest thereon to any lender at the balance sheet date. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from Government. Further, the Company has not issued any debentures.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken a term loan during the year. Hence reporting under the clause is not applicable.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company complies with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 concerning applicable transactions with the related parties, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and to date, in determining the nature, timing, and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b), and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit, i.e. FY 2023-24 of Rs. 21,93,908 and the immediate preceding financial year, i.e. FY 2022-23 of Rs. 9,94,949

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As the Company is not required to spend any amount under Section 135 of the Companies Act for the financial year as the Company has incurred losses, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

xxi. Reporting under clause xxi of the order is not applicable at the standalone level of reporting.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 15(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Trio Mercantile and Trading Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Trio Mercantile and Trading Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.