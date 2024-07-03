Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1.18
Prev. Close₹1.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹1.18
Day's Low₹1.16
52 Week's High₹1.27
52 Week's Low₹0.85
Book Value₹3.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.88
P/E39.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.59
13.59
13.59
13.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.39
10.61
10.71
11.15
Net Worth
23.98
24.2
24.3
24.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.53
12.26
29.49
25.09
yoy growth (%)
-54.86
-58.39
17.53
33.14
Raw materials
-5.29
-12.47
-29.1
-25.03
As % of sales
95.52
101.64
98.68
99.75
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.17
-0.18
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.52
0.6
0.1
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.16
-0.14
-0.03
Working capital
-1.98
-8.47
14.97
-0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.86
-58.39
17.53
33.14
Op profit growth
78.35
722.46
-84.17
-21.06
EBIT growth
-165.8
-22
206.8
46.47
Net profit growth
-486.68
-22.31
573.53
276.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bhadresh R Shah
Independent Director
Nehul Chheda
Managing Director
Deepak Mehta
Independent Director
Divya Poriya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetan Bohra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd
Summary
Trio Mercantile & Trading Limited was incorporated on August 26, 2002. The Company is engaged in trading activities in India.Through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Finance and Investment Division of Tricom India Limited was demerged into the Company, sanctioned by the Honorable High Court of Bombay. The Company is in the Business of Trading and Investments. It is also involved in finance consultancy and related activities including merger and allied activities.
Read More
The Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd is ₹7.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd is 39.33 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd is ₹0.85 and ₹1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.64%, 3 Years at -29.31%, 1 Year at 13.46%, 6 Month at 7.27%, 3 Month at 13.46% and 1 Month at 11.32%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.