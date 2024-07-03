Summary

Trio Mercantile & Trading Limited was incorporated on August 26, 2002. The Company is engaged in trading activities in India.Through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Finance and Investment Division of Tricom India Limited was demerged into the Company, sanctioned by the Honorable High Court of Bombay. The Company is in the Business of Trading and Investments. It is also involved in finance consultancy and related activities including merger and allied activities.

Read More