Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd Share Price

1.16
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:51:00 PM

  • Open1.18
  • Day's High1.18
  • 52 Wk High1.27
  • Prev. Close1.18
  • Day's Low1.16
  • 52 Wk Low 0.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E39.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.54
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.18

Prev. Close

1.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

1.18

Day's Low

1.16

52 Week's High

1.27

52 Week's Low

0.85

Book Value

3.54

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.88

P/E

39.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 95.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.59

13.59

13.59

13.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.39

10.61

10.71

11.15

Net Worth

23.98

24.2

24.3

24.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.53

12.26

29.49

25.09

yoy growth (%)

-54.86

-58.39

17.53

33.14

Raw materials

-5.29

-12.47

-29.1

-25.03

As % of sales

95.52

101.64

98.68

99.75

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.17

-0.18

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.52

0.6

0.1

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

Tax paid

0

-0.16

-0.14

-0.03

Working capital

-1.98

-8.47

14.97

-0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.86

-58.39

17.53

33.14

Op profit growth

78.35

722.46

-84.17

-21.06

EBIT growth

-165.8

-22

206.8

46.47

Net profit growth

-486.68

-22.31

573.53

276.51

No Record Found

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bhadresh R Shah

Independent Director

Nehul Chheda

Managing Director

Deepak Mehta

Independent Director

Divya Poriya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetan Bohra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd

Summary

Trio Mercantile & Trading Limited was incorporated on August 26, 2002. The Company is engaged in trading activities in India.Through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Finance and Investment Division of Tricom India Limited was demerged into the Company, sanctioned by the Honorable High Court of Bombay. The Company is in the Business of Trading and Investments. It is also involved in finance consultancy and related activities including merger and allied activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd share price today?

The Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd is ₹7.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd is 39.33 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd is ₹0.85 and ₹1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd?

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.64%, 3 Years at -29.31%, 1 Year at 13.46%, 6 Month at 7.27%, 3 Month at 13.46% and 1 Month at 11.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.81 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 95.16 %

