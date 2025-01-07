iifl-logo-icon 1
Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.21
(4.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.53

12.26

29.49

25.09

yoy growth (%)

-54.86

-58.39

17.53

33.14

Raw materials

-5.29

-12.47

-29.1

-25.03

As % of sales

95.52

101.64

98.68

99.75

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.17

-0.18

-0.21

As % of sales

2.81

1.43

0.64

0.86

Other costs

-1.52

-0.42

-0.29

-0.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.54

3.47

1

1.83

Operating profit

-1.43

-0.8

-0.09

-0.61

OPM

-25.88

-6.55

-0.33

-2.46

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

Interest expense

0

-0.03

-0.11

-0.13

Other income

1.06

1.37

0.82

0.92

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.52

0.6

0.1

Taxes

0

-0.16

-0.14

-0.03

Tax rate

0.26

-32.02

-24.43

-33.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.37

0.35

0.45

0.06

Exceptional items

-1

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.37

0.35

0.45

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-486.68

-22.31

573.53

276.51

NPM

-24.74

2.88

1.54

0.26

