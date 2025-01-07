Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.53
12.26
29.49
25.09
yoy growth (%)
-54.86
-58.39
17.53
33.14
Raw materials
-5.29
-12.47
-29.1
-25.03
As % of sales
95.52
101.64
98.68
99.75
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.17
-0.18
-0.21
As % of sales
2.81
1.43
0.64
0.86
Other costs
-1.52
-0.42
-0.29
-0.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.54
3.47
1
1.83
Operating profit
-1.43
-0.8
-0.09
-0.61
OPM
-25.88
-6.55
-0.33
-2.46
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
Interest expense
0
-0.03
-0.11
-0.13
Other income
1.06
1.37
0.82
0.92
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.52
0.6
0.1
Taxes
0
-0.16
-0.14
-0.03
Tax rate
0.26
-32.02
-24.43
-33.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.37
0.35
0.45
0.06
Exceptional items
-1
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.37
0.35
0.45
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-486.68
-22.31
573.53
276.51
NPM
-24.74
2.88
1.54
0.26
