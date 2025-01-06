iifl-logo-icon 1
Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.16
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Trio Merc. Trad. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.52

0.6

0.1

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

Tax paid

0

-0.16

-0.14

-0.03

Working capital

-1.98

-8.47

14.97

-0.66

Other operating items

Operating

-2.35

-8.12

15.41

-0.66

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.01

-0.45

Free cash flow

-2.35

-8.12

15.4

-1.11

Equity raised

28.92

28.3

27.49

27.36

Investing

-1

1

0

0

Financing

0

1.25

5.29

5.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.57

22.42

48.18

31.91

