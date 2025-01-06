Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.52
0.6
0.1
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.16
-0.14
-0.03
Working capital
-1.98
-8.47
14.97
-0.66
Other operating items
Operating
-2.35
-8.12
15.41
-0.66
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.01
-0.45
Free cash flow
-2.35
-8.12
15.4
-1.11
Equity raised
28.92
28.3
27.49
27.36
Investing
-1
1
0
0
Financing
0
1.25
5.29
5.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.57
22.42
48.18
31.91
