Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

1.14
(-3.39%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:02:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.59

13.59

13.59

13.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.39

10.61

10.71

11.15

Net Worth

23.98

24.2

24.3

24.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0.55

0.2

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.53

24.4

24.3

24.74

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

24.4

24.15

24.12

24.54

Inventories

0.21

0.19

0.2

0.14

Inventory Days

9.22

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

27

27.02

27.74

28.76

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-1.01

-2.16

-1.69

Creditor Days

111.38

Other Current Liabilities

-2.78

-2.05

-1.66

-2.67

Cash

0.11

0.25

0.18

0.18

Total Assets

24.52

24.4

24.3

24.73

