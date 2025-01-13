Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.59
13.59
13.59
13.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.39
10.61
10.71
11.15
Net Worth
23.98
24.2
24.3
24.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0.55
0.2
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.53
24.4
24.3
24.74
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
24.4
24.15
24.12
24.54
Inventories
0.21
0.19
0.2
0.14
Inventory Days
9.22
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
27
27.02
27.74
28.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-1.01
-2.16
-1.69
Creditor Days
111.38
Other Current Liabilities
-2.78
-2.05
-1.66
-2.67
Cash
0.11
0.25
0.18
0.18
Total Assets
24.52
24.4
24.3
24.73
