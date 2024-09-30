|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to provide the proceedings of 22nd Annual general Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 9.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at 613/B, Mangal Aarambh, Kora Kendra, Borivali West, Mumbai - 400092. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find attached details regarding the voting results. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We hereby inform you that 22nd Annual General meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024 at 9.30 am at 613/B, Mangal Aarambh, Kora kendra, Borivali west, Mumbai - 400092. Also attached herewith the said Notice of 22nd Annual General meeting of the Company. We would like to inform you that the Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
