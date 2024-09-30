iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd AGM

1.12
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Trio Merc. Trad. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to provide the proceedings of 22nd Annual general Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 9.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at 613/B, Mangal Aarambh, Kora Kendra, Borivali West, Mumbai - 400092. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please find attached details regarding the voting results. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We hereby inform you that 22nd Annual General meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024 at 9.30 am at 613/B, Mangal Aarambh, Kora kendra, Borivali west, Mumbai - 400092. Also attached herewith the said Notice of 22nd Annual General meeting of the Company. We would like to inform you that the Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)

Trio Merc. Trad.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.