Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) and in furtherance to an intimation dated 5th december,2024 Board of Directors has taken on record the resignation of Ms. Meghha Trivedi as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours i.e. December 10, 2024. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, 10th december,2024 noted and approved the appointment of Mr. Chetan Bohra as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 11th December,2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

TRIO MERCANTILE & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 14th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. In this connection and continuation of our intimation regarding Trading Window the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 1st Day of October 2024 till 16th day of November 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting convened today have inter alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended and Half Year Ended on 30th September, 2024. Enclosed please find herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Listing Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting convened today have inter alia considered and approved following:- 1. 22nd Annual General Meeting for the year 2023-24 will be convened on 30th September, 2024, at 9.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at 613/B, Mangal Aarambh, Nr. Mc Donalds, Kora Kendra, Borivali (West), Mumbai - 400092, Maharashtra 2. Draft Notice and Directors Report of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Further be informed that the Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to Date 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual general Meeting

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

TRIO MERCANTILE & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 14th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. In this connection and continuation of our intimation regarding Trading Window the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 1st Day of July 2024 till 14th day of August 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting convened today have inter alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Enclosed please find herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Listing Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

TRIO MERCANTILE & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. In this connection and continuation of our intimation regarding Trading Window the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 1st Day of April 2024 till 1st June2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good self that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2024 at its Registered office has: 1. Considered and approved and taken on records the Audited Financial Results along with the declaration Statement and Audit Report for the quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31,2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Considered and taken on records the Annual Disclosure of Interest received from the Directors of the Company upon the closure of the Financial year. 3. Declaration regarding Unmodified Opinion. 4. Review RPT Policy. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has approved the re-appointment of MEENAKSHI MANISH JAIN & ASSOCIATES (Firm Registration Number 145031 W) as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the period April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Dear Sir, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Saturday, March 30, 2024, inter alia considered and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company. Reappointment of Ms Shreya Shah, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FInancial Year ended 31st March, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024