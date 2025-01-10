To,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 22nd Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rupees in Hundred)

For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Total Income from Operations 324314.87 459426.88 Finance Cost 1350.00 96.17 Depreciation 29.44 - Profit before Taxation (21939.08) (9949.49) Provisions for Taxes 70.36 71.60 Exceptional Items - - Profit after Taxes (22009.44) (10021.09) Balance brought forward (171589.43) (161568.34) Prior Period - - Earlier Year Taxes - - Profit carried to Balance Sheet (193598.87) (171589.43) Earnings per share (0.0324) (0.0001)

2. Brief description of the Companys working during the year/State of Companys affair

During the year income from operations was 324314.87 hundred compared to income from operations of 459426.88 Hundred during the previous financial year. The Loss was 21939.08 Hundred as compared to loss of 9949.49 Hundred during the previous financial year.

3. Dividend

The Directors do not recommend any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

4. Reserves

Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve.

5. Share Capital

The paidup capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was 13,58,732.08 hundred. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights, sweat equity shares and shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme

6. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company Mr. Deepak Mehta Managing Directorof the Company retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for reappointment.

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet criteria of independence as prescribed both under the act and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 (51) and 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are Mr. Deepak Mehta, Managing Director, Mr. Hiren Kothari, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Meghha Trivedi, Company Secretary.

7. Particulars of Employees

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annual Report is annexed as (Annexure-I)

None of the employee was drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Having regard to the provisions of the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and as advised, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. The said information is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during working hours and any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company at the registered office of the Company and the same will be furnished on request.

8. Meetings

During the year Seven Board Meetings and FourAudit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

9. Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance.

The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is explained as follows:-

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board and of the Committees of the Board, by way of individual and collective feedback from Directors.

The following were the Evaluation Criteria:

a) For Independent Directors:

• Knowledge and Skills

• Professional Conduct

• Duties, Role and Functions

• Fulfillment of the Independence Criteria and their independence from the management

b) For Executive Directors:

• Performance as Team Leader/Member

• Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios

• Set Key Goals and Achievements

• Professional Conduct and Integrity

• Sharing of Information with the Board

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

10. Remuneration Policy:

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of section 178 of the Companies Act,2013, is available on our website, at http://www.triomercantile.com/Policy_Code.aspx/remuneration%20policy

There has been a changes in the policy in this period under review. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

11. AUDITOR AND AUDITORS REPORT: - STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Bilimoria Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 101490W) appointed as Auditor of the Company, for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years, at the 18th Annual General Meeting held on 26th December, 2020 till the 23rd Annual General Meeting.

Auditors Report:

The auditors Report does not contain any qualification. Notes to accounts Auditors remarks in their report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

INTERNAL AUDITORS Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Board has appointed MEENAKSHI MANISH JAIN & ASSOCIATES (Firm Registration No. 145031 W) as Internal Auditors.

Secretarial Audit Report:

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, Shreya Shah, Practicing Company Secretary have been appointed Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The report of the Secretarial Auditors is enclosed as Annexure II to this report. The Report is self explanatory and our replies to comments are as follows :

Sr. No. Qualification in Secretarial Audit Report Management Comments 1. Reg. 19(1) read with Reg. 27(2)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Incorrect disclosure of Constitution of Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) In the CG Report submitted for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023, due to oversight, dates of re-appointment of Chairperson and Members of the NRC were erroneously punched, in place of original dates of appointment. On receipt of Review Notice under SOP guidelines, requisite clarification was given and revised CG Report, was filed with BSE on 5th September 2023 No fine has been paid nor waiver was applied for the alleged non-compliance by the Company and no further correspondence has been received from BSE in this regard. The Management, however, is following up with BSE to dispose of this matter. 2. Reg. 20(2A) read with Reg. 27(2)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Incorrect Disclosure of Constitution of Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) In the CG Report submitted for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023, due to oversight, dates of re-appointment of Chairperson and Members of the SRC were erroneously punched, in place of original dates of appointment. On receipt of Review Notice under SOP guidelines, requisite clarification was given and revised CG Report, was filed with BSE on 5th September 2023 No fine has been paid nor waiver was applied for the alleged non-compliance by the Company and no further correspondence has been received from BSE in this regard. The Management, however, is following up with BSE to dispose of this matter. 3. Reg. 27(2)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD- 2/P/CIR/2021/567 dated 31st May, 2021. Non-disclosure of dates of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings and Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings held during FY 2023-24. The Company inadvertently missed out to mention dates of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings and Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings held during the FY 2023-24 in the Corporate Governance Reports submitted for the quarters ended on 30th June, 2023, 30th September, 2023, 31st December, 2023 and 31st March 2024 4. Reg. 40(9) read with 40(10) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Non-filing of Compliance Certificate received from Practising Company Secretary (PCS) We inadvertently missed out to submit the said Compliance Certificate within the prescribed timeline of 30 days from the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 and on realizing the mistake on 2nd May, 2023, the Company immediately made submission on the BSE portal to rectify the said unintentional delay. However, due to oversight, only covering letter was submitted and copy of Compliance Certificate was missed out as an attachment. As on the date of this report, no explanation was called for by the BSE in this regard.

12. Vigil Mechanism/Whistler Bowler Policy :

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Agreement a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistler Bowler Policy for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy/Whistler Bowler Policy has been uploaded on the website of theCompanyhttp:/ /www.tricomercantile.com/download%5CWhistle%20Blower%20Policypdf

13. Risk management policy

The Company has framed a Risk Management Policy to identify and access the key business risk areas and a risk mitigation process.

A detailed excise is being carried out that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, legal, regulatory and other risks. The Board periodically reviews the risks and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigate the same through a properly defined framework.

14. Extract of Annual Return:

The Annual Return as required under Section 92 and section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is available on the website of the Company at www.triomercantile.com

15. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report

There is no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of Financial Year of the Company to whichthe Financial Statements relate the date of the report.

16. Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls :

The Company has adequate internal financial controls in place with reference to financial statements. These are continually reviewed by the Company to strengthen the same wherever required. The internal control systems are supplemented by internal audit carried out by an Internal Auditor and Statutory Auditor and periodical review by management. The Audit Committee of the Board addresses issues if any, raised by both, the Internal Auditors and the Statutory Auditors.

17. Deposits

Your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the necessary rules made there under during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

18. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

19. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

All related party transactions done by the Company during the financial year were at arms length and in ordinary course of business. All related party transactions were placed in the meetings of Audit Committeeand the Board of Directors for their necessary review and approval. During the financial year your Company has not entered into any material transaction (as per SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015) with any of its related parties which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Disclosure pursuant to Accounting Standards on related party transactions have been made in the notes to the Financial Statements. To identify and monitor significant related party transactions Company has also framed a policy on the related party transactions and the same is available on the Companys websitehttp:// www.triomercantile.com/Policy_Code.aspx/policy%20on%20related%20party%20transaction

20. Corporate Governance Certificate:

The Compliance certificate from the auditors regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance as stipulated in SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 annexed with the report.

21. Management Discussion and Analysis:

The Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of this Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

22. Disclosures:

Audit Committee:

During the year Audit Committee comprises of Three Directors, two of whom are Non Executive and Independent Directors and one Director who is Promoter and Executive Director. All the Directors possess knowledge of corporate finance, accounts and company law. An Independent, Non Executive Director acts as Chairman of the Committee Meetings.

23. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The information as prescribed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is as follows:

A. Conservation Of Energy:

The operations of your Company are not energy-intensive. However, adequate measures have been taken to ensure that there is optimum utilization of energy with no wastage, as far as possible.

B. Technology Absorption And Research & Development:

Your Company takes efforts to adapt latest technology and techniques, which helps it to be in competition.

C. Foreign exchange earnings and outgo - Nil

24. Human Resources

Your Company treats its "human resources" as one of its most important assets.

Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide for the motivation of the employees.

25. Directors Responsibility Statement

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that-

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

26. Obligation of Company under The Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013

There is no requirement of Committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition &Redressal) Act, 2013 (Act) and Rules made there under as employees are below the threshold limit.

27. Acknowledgements

