|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|0.15
|7.5
|Final
|Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.15 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Dividend shall be paid on a pro-rata basis on partly paid equity shares in proportion to the face value paid-up.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.