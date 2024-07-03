Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹181.1
Prev. Close₹184.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.31
Day's High₹181.1
Day's Low₹181.1
52 Week's High₹191.1
52 Week's Low₹31.83
Book Value₹15.39
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)295.75
P/E160.65
EPS1.15
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.73
7.44
6.93
6.45
Net Worth
10.72
10.43
9.92
9.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.66
0.47
0.3
1.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
134.91
21.43
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
134.91
21.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh Jhanwar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vikash Shroff.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Tarun Daga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Archan Seth
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shalini Jhanwar
Non Executive Director
Dhruv Jhanwar
Executive Director
Siddhartha Chopra
Executive Director & CFO
Pranav Jhanwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Trishakti Electronics & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1985 and listed with positive net worth at Mumbai & Calcutta Stock Exchanges in India. The Company is an Infrastructure & Oil & Gas Exploration Service providing services to the well known companies including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited, the biggest oil & gas exploration company in India and also other PSUs, Private and Multi National(MNCs) as clients.Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd has a professional team comprising of well-experienced Engineers , Oil & Gas Exploration Experts having expertise background in oil exploration and commercial executives having an in-depth knowledge of local market for Companys core business activity . Besides technical knowledge, they have in depth knowledge about the types of requirement of local oil & exploration industry as well as good business relations with client organization. Trishakti is mainly engaged in supplying Crane to consumers for drilling the Oil & Gas. The Company started with as Commission Agent of Globalized Company for bidding ONGC Global Tender and also Oil India Limited and explore hiring of its crane to Real Estate sector, which also revived to some extent in Eastern India. Trishakti acquired one acres of land at IT Park, Bantala, Kolkata to set up its own IT/ITeS unit.
The Trishakti Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹181.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trishakti Industries Ltd is ₹295.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trishakti Industries Ltd is 160.65 and 12.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trishakti Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trishakti Industries Ltd is ₹31.83 and ₹191.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trishakti Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.68%, 3 Years at 146.60%, 1 Year at 491.96%, 6 Month at 273.99%, 3 Month at 29.51% and 1 Month at 44.34%.
