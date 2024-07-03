Summary

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1985 and listed with positive net worth at Mumbai & Calcutta Stock Exchanges in India. The Company is an Infrastructure & Oil & Gas Exploration Service providing services to the well known companies including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited, the biggest oil & gas exploration company in India and also other PSUs, Private and Multi National(MNCs) as clients.Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd has a professional team comprising of well-experienced Engineers , Oil & Gas Exploration Experts having expertise background in oil exploration and commercial executives having an in-depth knowledge of local market for Companys core business activity . Besides technical knowledge, they have in depth knowledge about the types of requirement of local oil & exploration industry as well as good business relations with client organization. Trishakti is mainly engaged in supplying Crane to consumers for drilling the Oil & Gas. The Company started with as Commission Agent of Globalized Company for bidding ONGC Global Tender and also Oil India Limited and explore hiring of its crane to Real Estate sector, which also revived to some extent in Eastern India. Trishakti acquired one acres of land at IT Park, Bantala, Kolkata to set up its own IT/ITeS unit.

