181.1
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open181.1
  • Day's High181.1
  • 52 Wk High191.1
  • Prev. Close184.75
  • Day's Low181.1
  • 52 Wk Low 31.83
  • Turnover (lac)18.31
  • P/E160.65
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value15.39
  • EPS1.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)295.75
  • Div. Yield0.07
Trishakti Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

181.1

Prev. Close

184.75

Turnover(Lac.)

18.31

Day's High

181.1

Day's Low

181.1

52 Week's High

191.1

52 Week's Low

31.83

Book Value

15.39

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

295.75

P/E

160.65

EPS

1.15

Divi. Yield

0.07

Trishakti Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Trishakti Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Trishakti Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.23%

Non-Promoter- 66.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trishakti Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.73

7.44

6.93

6.45

Net Worth

10.72

10.43

9.92

9.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.66

0.47

0.3

1.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

134.91

21.43

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

134.91

21.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.26

Trishakti Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trishakti Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh Jhanwar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vikash Shroff.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Tarun Daga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Archan Seth

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shalini Jhanwar

Non Executive Director

Dhruv Jhanwar

Executive Director

Siddhartha Chopra

Executive Director & CFO

Pranav Jhanwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trishakti Industries Ltd

Summary

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1985 and listed with positive net worth at Mumbai & Calcutta Stock Exchanges in India. The Company is an Infrastructure & Oil & Gas Exploration Service providing services to the well known companies including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited, the biggest oil & gas exploration company in India and also other PSUs, Private and Multi National(MNCs) as clients.Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd has a professional team comprising of well-experienced Engineers , Oil & Gas Exploration Experts having expertise background in oil exploration and commercial executives having an in-depth knowledge of local market for Companys core business activity . Besides technical knowledge, they have in depth knowledge about the types of requirement of local oil & exploration industry as well as good business relations with client organization. Trishakti is mainly engaged in supplying Crane to consumers for drilling the Oil & Gas. The Company started with as Commission Agent of Globalized Company for bidding ONGC Global Tender and also Oil India Limited and explore hiring of its crane to Real Estate sector, which also revived to some extent in Eastern India. Trishakti acquired one acres of land at IT Park, Bantala, Kolkata to set up its own IT/ITeS unit.
Company FAQs

What is the Trishakti Industries Ltd share price today?

The Trishakti Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹181.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trishakti Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trishakti Industries Ltd is ₹295.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trishakti Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trishakti Industries Ltd is 160.65 and 12.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trishakti Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trishakti Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trishakti Industries Ltd is ₹31.83 and ₹191.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trishakti Industries Ltd?

Trishakti Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.68%, 3 Years at 146.60%, 1 Year at 491.96%, 6 Month at 273.99%, 3 Month at 29.51% and 1 Month at 44.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trishakti Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trishakti Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.76 %

