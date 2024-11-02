iifl-logo-icon 1
Trishakti Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025

Trishakti Indus CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting.
Board Meeting31 Oct 20242 Nov 2024
The Board of Directors at the meeting held on October 31, 2024 accepted the resignation of Mrs. Dipti Jain as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from closure of business hours on October 31, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Trishakti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 Please find the enclosed unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Intimation regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting of Trishakti Industries Limited (Trishakti) held on October 15, 2024 for allotment of 14,77,550 Equity Shares on Preferential Issue Basis
Board Meeting28 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Trishakti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. revised list of proposed allottees to whom Equity shares shall be issued and allotted on a preferential basis which preferential issue was duly approved by the Board at its meeting held on 26th August 2024. ii. revised notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of Trishakti Industries Limited (Trishakti) held on August 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Trishakti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Preferential issue of shares 2. To Fix the date of AGM 3. To fix the record date and book closure date of dividend The Board Meeting to be held on 22/08/2024 has been revised to 26/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/08/2024 has been revised to 26/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of Trishakti Industries Limited (Trishakti) held on August 26, 2023 Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Trishakti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30 2024 We are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Result( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter Ended June 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202430 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Trishakti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Result of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s Sinha Ray & Co as an internal auditor of the Company 3. Declaration of final Dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 4. Appointment of Ms Neha Poddar as Secretarial Auditor of the Company Audited Financial result for the QE 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Trishakti Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE Dec 2023 FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)

