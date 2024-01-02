Please find the attached un-audited financial result for QE/HY ended 30.09.2023 together with cash flow statement, Statement of Assets and Liability as well as Limited Review report from Statutory Auditor The Board of Directors has approved the Postal Ballot for seeking members approval in connection with sub-division of shares from Rs 10 to Rs 2 REVISED UPDATE ON OUTCOME OF STOCK SPLIT /STOCK SUBDIVISION (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.01.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TRISHAKTI INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TRISHAKTI INDUSTRIES LTD (531279) RECORD DATE 6.01.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/01/2024 DR-697/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE238C01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.01.2024) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240102-37 dated January 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code TRISHAKTI INDUSTRIES LTD (531279) New ISIN No. INE238C01022 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 16-01-2024 (DR-697/2023-2024). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.01.2024)