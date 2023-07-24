To

The Members

Triveni Glass Limited

1, Kanpur Road

Prayagraj-211001 (U.P.)

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Triveni Glass Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as of 31st March 2023, the statement of Profit and Loss, (statement of changes in equity) (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity withthe Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cashflows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Oninion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards arefurther described in Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidencewe have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to providea basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 36 of the financial statements, which addresses the treatment of expenditure related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. According to the note, the company has recognized this expenditure as an expense in the Statement of Profit and Loss of Rs. 2.50 lakhs. However, it should have been deducted from the existing Corporate Social Responsibility Reserve held by the company of Rs. 10.70 lakhs, because of which the expenditures are overstated and the profits are understated in the financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Kev Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of the most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We want to draw attention to the fact that the company has no revenue from operations as the company is non- operational and the income of the company is majorly through the part of fixed assets sold and the interest income received.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and

Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements, and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears tobe materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Resnonsihilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a tme and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance withthe provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a the and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realisticaltemative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Resnonsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements, as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design auditprocedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, stmcture and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality andqualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results ofour work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Ordef), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of ourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealtwithby this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls are given in separate Annexure-B.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(1) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(2) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(3) (i) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other thanas disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(4) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) ofthe Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the limit prescribed by Section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration has been duly complied with by the company.

For Amit Ray & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN:000483C

Sd/-

CA Abhishek Sharma

M.No.: 403861

UDIN: 23403861BGYOKW4156

Place: Prayagraj

Date: 24-07-2023

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statementsof Triveni Glass Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued bythe Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) with reference to the Annexure A referred toin the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, plant, and equipment.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets as of 31.03.2023 so, no records have beenmaintained for the same.

(b) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the management of the Company has not verified the property, plant, and equipment due to the closure of the Allahabad Unit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no physical stocks on the company premises, hence no need for physical verification.

(ii) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, there is no requirement of filing thequarterly returns by the banks with the banks or financial institutions.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other partiesduring the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guaranteesor security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(iii){b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that there are no investments made, guarantees provided, security given by the company.

(iii)(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loans and advances have been neither given nor obtained by the company.

(iii)(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Hence reasonable steps not required to be taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest;

(iii)(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted which has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(iii) (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans eitherrepayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which aredeemed to be deposits from the public as per the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the mles made thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not maintaining Cost accounts and Records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act,2013 as no products have been manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it).

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has undisputed statutory dues the details of which are as mentioned hereunder;

Nature of Dues Place Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates State Sales Tax & Goods and Services Tax Rajahmundry Rs. 19.59 2012-13 Rs. 68.19 2009-11,2013-14 & 2017-18 (Not claimed by the department) Allahabad Rs. 3.84 2004-05 Tinted Glass (Appeal Pending) Total Rs. 91.62

(vii)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the disputed statutory dues not deposited by the company amounts to Rs. 5154.27 lakhs on account of matters pending before the concerned appropriate authorities, the details of which are mentioned hereunder;

SNo. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where the dispute is pending Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) 1 Central Excise Act and CENVAT Credit Rules, 2004 Central Excise Duty on glass broken in warehouse Central Excise &Service Tax Tribunal Allahabad 4.32 2 Central & State Sales Tax/ Trade Tax Sales Tax/ Trade Tax Trade Tax Appellate Tribunal, Allahabad 3.74 3 Central & State Sales Tax/ Trade Tax Sales Tax/ Trade Tax Supreme Court, New Delhi *107.21 *The company has deposited an amount of Rs. 71.64 lakhs under protest. 4 Custom Act, 1962 EPCG Scheme Assistant Commissioner, Customs, Vishakapatnam 340.00 5 Customs Act, 2004 Advance License DGFT Kanpur 479.00 6 Central Excise Act and CENVAT Credit Rules, 2004 Central Excise Duty Penalty Central Excise &Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Allahabad 2096.00 2096.00 7 PF Department, Allahabad Penalty High Court 28.00 Total 5154.27

{viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosedany transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is notapplicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willfuldefaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is notapplicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during theyear as per requirements of the section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-

4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints has been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a NidhiCompany. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment offmancial liabilities, and other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the unspent amount of CSR relates to the ongoing projects and hence there is no requirement of transfer of the amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII.

(xx) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has spent Rs.

2.50 lakhs out of Rs. 10.70 lakhs. The company has yet to spend Rs. 8.20 lakhs in respect to CSR Expenditure by the end of FY 2024-25.

(xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports, hence this clause is not applicable tothe company.

For Amit Ray & Co.,

Chartered Accountants,

FRN: 000483C

Sd/-

CA Abhishek Sharma

Partner

M.No.: 403861

Place: Prayagraj

Date:24-07-2023

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Amit Ray & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN No.: 000483C

Sd/-

CA Abhishek Sharma

Partner

M.No.: 403861

Place: Prayagraj

Date:24-07-2023