iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Triveni Glass Ltd Share Price

20.26
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.94
  • Day's High21.99
  • 52 Wk High38.5
  • Prev. Close20.94
  • Day's Low20.21
  • 52 Wk Low 17.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.67
  • P/E15.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.43
  • EPS1.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Triveni Glass Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

20.94

Prev. Close

20.94

Turnover(Lac.)

2.67

Day's High

21.99

Day's Low

20.21

52 Week's High

38.5

52 Week's Low

17.5

Book Value

-11.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.57

P/E

15.17

EPS

1.38

Divi. Yield

0

Triveni Glass Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2024

arrow

Triveni Glass Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Triveni Glass Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.45%

Non-Promoter- 6.23%

Institutions: 6.22%

Non-Institutions: 88.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Triveni Glass Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.62

12.62

12.57

12.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.37

-30.22

-31.84

6.41

Net Worth

-14.75

-17.6

-19.27

18.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

59.25

53.21

66.8

yoy growth (%)

-100

11.35

-20.34

17.64

Raw materials

0

-28.58

-23.87

-26.59

As % of sales

0

48.24

44.87

39.81

Employee costs

-0.48

-4.3

-4.01

-4.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

-3.17

1.16

4.36

Depreciation

0

-0.36

-0.74

-0.72

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.49

13.8

-12.07

-1.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

11.35

-20.34

17.64

Op profit growth

-73.83

125.67

-127.83

-12.01

EBIT growth

-103.21

-163.78

-39.89

-20.65

Net profit growth

-99.59

203.35

-48.24

104.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Triveni Glass Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

731.7

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

547.6

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.25

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.5

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.25

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Triveni Glass Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

J K Agrawal

Director (Finance)

A K Dhawan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ishwar Chandra Aga

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhishek Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Piyush Kesarwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manju Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanushree Chatterjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Triveni Glass Ltd

Summary

Late Mr. D. N. Agrawal in 1956, brought to India the first technology to manufacture laminated safety glass for automobiles. Thereafter, he added other products like tempered glass, mirrors, etc. In all these products, his group was the pioneer in India. Due to shortage of sheet glass in India at that time, he had set up a vertical draw sheet glass plant at Allahabad (U.P) under a new company - Triveni Sheet Glass Works Limited, where Triveni Glass Ltd (Formerly known Triveni Sheet Glass Works Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1971. The Company commenced their business in February, 1972 and started the first production in December, 1976. In Oct.94, the company came out with a public issue of 16.62 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 90 for the Indian public and Rs 110 for NRIs; aggregating Rs 17.31 cr to part-finance the Rs 150-cr project to set up a manufacturing facility for float glass in Allahabad. The Company having its works in Allahabad, Meerut and Rajahmundry.The Company presently manufacture laminated safety glass for automobiles. TGL had the capacity to manufacture all types of flat glass - Float, Sheet (clear & tinted), Figured (clear & tinted), Reflective, Mirrors, Table Tops. It has a technical collaboration with CMIEC, China, to manufacture float glass. It has been a regular exporter of float glass and the winner of the CAPEXCIL award for excellence in exports of glass for four consecutive years -- from 1988 to 1991. Due to accumulated losses and erosion of m
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Triveni Glass Ltd share price today?

The Triveni Glass Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Glass Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Glass Ltd is ₹25.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triveni Glass Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Glass Ltd is 15.17 and -1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triveni Glass Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Glass Ltd is ₹17.5 and ₹38.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Triveni Glass Ltd?

Triveni Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.98%, 3 Years at 36.02%, 1 Year at 15.31%, 6 Month at -5.38%, 3 Month at 6.78% and 1 Month at 11.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triveni Glass Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triveni Glass Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.46 %
Institutions - 6.22 %
Public - 88.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Triveni Glass Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.