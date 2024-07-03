SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹20.94
Prev. Close₹20.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.67
Day's High₹21.99
Day's Low₹20.21
52 Week's High₹38.5
52 Week's Low₹17.5
Book Value₹-11.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.57
P/E15.17
EPS1.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.62
12.62
12.57
12.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.37
-30.22
-31.84
6.41
Net Worth
-14.75
-17.6
-19.27
18.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
59.25
53.21
66.8
yoy growth (%)
-100
11.35
-20.34
17.64
Raw materials
0
-28.58
-23.87
-26.59
As % of sales
0
48.24
44.87
39.81
Employee costs
-0.48
-4.3
-4.01
-4.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
-3.17
1.16
4.36
Depreciation
0
-0.36
-0.74
-0.72
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.49
13.8
-12.07
-1.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
11.35
-20.34
17.64
Op profit growth
-73.83
125.67
-127.83
-12.01
EBIT growth
-103.21
-163.78
-39.89
-20.65
Net profit growth
-99.59
203.35
-48.24
104.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
731.7
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
547.6
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.25
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.5
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.25
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
J K Agrawal
Director (Finance)
A K Dhawan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ishwar Chandra Aga
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhishek Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Piyush Kesarwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manju Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanushree Chatterjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Triveni Glass Ltd
Summary
Late Mr. D. N. Agrawal in 1956, brought to India the first technology to manufacture laminated safety glass for automobiles. Thereafter, he added other products like tempered glass, mirrors, etc. In all these products, his group was the pioneer in India. Due to shortage of sheet glass in India at that time, he had set up a vertical draw sheet glass plant at Allahabad (U.P) under a new company - Triveni Sheet Glass Works Limited, where Triveni Glass Ltd (Formerly known Triveni Sheet Glass Works Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1971. The Company commenced their business in February, 1972 and started the first production in December, 1976. In Oct.94, the company came out with a public issue of 16.62 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 90 for the Indian public and Rs 110 for NRIs; aggregating Rs 17.31 cr to part-finance the Rs 150-cr project to set up a manufacturing facility for float glass in Allahabad. The Company having its works in Allahabad, Meerut and Rajahmundry.The Company presently manufacture laminated safety glass for automobiles. TGL had the capacity to manufacture all types of flat glass - Float, Sheet (clear & tinted), Figured (clear & tinted), Reflective, Mirrors, Table Tops. It has a technical collaboration with CMIEC, China, to manufacture float glass. It has been a regular exporter of float glass and the winner of the CAPEXCIL award for excellence in exports of glass for four consecutive years -- from 1988 to 1991. Due to accumulated losses and erosion of m
Read More
The Triveni Glass Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Glass Ltd is ₹25.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Glass Ltd is 15.17 and -1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Glass Ltd is ₹17.5 and ₹38.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Triveni Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.98%, 3 Years at 36.02%, 1 Year at 15.31%, 6 Month at -5.38%, 3 Month at 6.78% and 1 Month at 11.86%.
